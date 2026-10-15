Alex DeBrincat has signed a seven-year, $91 million extension to stay with the Detroit Red Wings. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff spoke to the media Wednesday and made clear the deal is about more than goals. What he values most, he said, is that Detroit gets the same player every day, in comments published by The Athletic.

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“To me, the biggest thing with Alex, and what I love the most, is you know what you’re getting every single day. It doesn’t matter what’s going on … he shows up every day, the effort is there, the intensity is there and the competitiveness is there. I don’t care how big he is (5-foot-8), he plays much bigger than his size. … That’s the biggest thing, is that you can count on him. And that’s hard to find. That’s hard to find in this league, especially from a skilled player that has the ability to put the puck in the net at the level he does. Alex brings much more than goal scoring and offense to our team — it’s the leadership, it’s the example he sets.”

Red Wings made the extension a priority

Horcoff also made clear that Detroit never wanted the contract to get as far as free agency, where he said DeBrincat would have been the premier player available.

“He was a massive part of this team and our future and what we’re trying to do, and we want to build around him and join him with the other core that we have here,” Horcoff said.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Detroit Red Wings in points once again

Through the first six games of the season, DeBrincat has four goals and four assists with a plus-7 rating. His eight points lead the team. He also led Detroit in scoring last season with 85 points, on 41 goals and 44 assists in 82 games.

The 28-year-old from Farmington Hills, Michigan, is not only putting in the work at the practice facility, it is showing up in the games. With Horcoff praising his consistency the way he did, will DeBrincat be the next captain of the Red Wings?

Red Wings still have no captain

Dylan Larkin lost the captaincy after asking for a trade, and Detroit opened this season without a C. Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are the alternate captains, and no replacement has been named.

Would the Red Wings hand the letter to DeBrincat over a defenseman like Seider, who has been the favorite for the job since September? That is something that remains to be seen.