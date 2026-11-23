The Detroit Red Wings just traded their former captain, added a collection of draft picks, and acquired one of hockey’s most promising young prospects. Naturally, that has fans wondering whether another lengthy rebuild is coming to Hockeytown.

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According to interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, that is not the plan.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, November 23, following Sunday’s blockbuster trade that sent Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens, Horcoff made it clear that Detroit isn’t preparing to tear everything down and start over.

In fact, he believes the return for Larkin gives the organization options to improve both now and in the future.

Shawn Horcoff Says Red Wings Are Not Rebuilding

During his Monday press conference, Horcoff was asked whether acquiring multiple draft picks meant the Red Wings were heading toward another rebuild. His response was straightforward.

“I don’t think getting picks back spells out ‘This is a rebuild’.”

Horcoff also explained how he defines a rebuild, according to reporting from the Detroit Free Press.

“When you say rebuild, I think tear this whole thing down, sell everybody, get picks, and try to get much younger.”

That distinction matters because Detroit received significant future assets in the Larkin deal. The package includes University of Michigan standout Michael Hage, forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, two conditional first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick.

Those selections could eventually become young players in Detroit’s system, but they could also be used to acquire established NHL talent. Horcoff’s comments suggest the organization is keeping its options open rather than committing to a complete teardown.

What Does This Mean for Detroit’s Future?

Horcoff’s position isn’t entirely new, but Monday’s circumstances make it considerably more interesting. Back in September, he made his stance on another rebuild clear, insisting Detroit already had too many quality players to justify starting over.

Now, however, the Red Wings must move forward without the player who had served as their captain for six seasons. Larkin’s departure creates a significant hole in Detroit’s lineup, particularly down the middle.

Horcoff previously explained what Detroit wanted in a potential Larkin trade, emphasizing the importance of acquiring players who could help the organization rather than simply accumulating distant future assets.

Horcoff Must Turn the Larkin Return Into Results

That makes the next several months especially important. Detroit now has additional draft capital, prospects, and potential trade ammunition, but the organization still needs to turn those assets into actual improvement on the ice.

And that’s where Horcoff’s plan will ultimately be judged.

Trading Larkin was a massive decision for the franchise, but it was only the beginning of what could become a significant roster transformation. Whether Detroit uses its new assets to acquire immediate help or develops its young talent, Horcoff has made one thing clear: he does not consider this the start of another rebuild.

For Red Wings fans who have already endured a decade without playoff hockey, the bigger question is whether Horcoff can deliver on that vision.