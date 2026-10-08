Shawn Horcoff has only been the Detroit Red Wings’ interim general manager for a few weeks, but he is already facing the kind of decision that could shape the rest of his career. With Simon Edvinsson still unsigned, Dylan Larkin’s future unresolved, and the organization searching for permanent leadership, Horcoff finds himself at the center of a situation that could have lasting consequences for Hockeytown.

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The pressure is especially significant because Horcoff is not guaranteed to remain Detroit’s general manager beyond his interim appointment. Every major decision he makes provides Chris Ilitch with another opportunity to evaluate whether the longtime Red Wings executive is the right person to lead the franchise into its next chapter.

Oct 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck during the second period against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Shawn Horcoff Has a Golden Opportunity, But There Is a Catch

When Detroit officially appointed Horcoff interim general manager on September 15, the organization made it clear that he would have significant authority over hockey operations. According to the Red Wings’ official announcement, Horcoff was placed in charge of roster decisions, salary cap management, and hockey operations personnel while reporting directly to Ilitch.

That arrangement gives Horcoff an unusual opportunity to demonstrate his qualifications for the permanent position without having to wait for the organization’s ongoing search to conclude. However, it also means he must navigate several complicated situations while knowing that his decisions could influence how ownership evaluates his performance.

Horcoff has been part of Detroit’s front office since 2016, initially working in player development before eventually becoming assistant general manager and general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins. His familiarity with the organization’s prospects and internal operations gives him valuable experience, but running an NHL franchise involves a different level of responsibility.

Most importantly, Horcoff inherited an organization facing considerable uncertainty after Steve Yzerman was removed from his leadership position in July. The Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for ten consecutive seasons, and patience surrounding the franchise has worn increasingly thin.

Simon Edvinsson Could Become Horcoff’s Defining Decision

Of all the situations currently confronting Detroit’s interim general manager, the unresolved contract negotiations with Simon Edvinsson may be the most revealing test of his judgment. The 23-year-old defenseman remains unsigned as a restricted free agent, and what should have been a relatively straightforward effort to retain a foundational young player has developed into a significant organizational distraction.

As we reported earlier this week, the Red Wings have reportedly adjusted their negotiating strategy by presenting longer-term contract offers after initially favoring a shorter bridge agreement. That change suggests Detroit is exploring different ways to secure Edvinsson’s future, although an agreement remains elusive.

The situation became even more concerning when Edvinsson returned to Sweden following unsuccessful negotiations. Reports subsequently indicated that he preferred a trade, raising the possibility that Detroit could lose one of its most valuable young defensemen before he reaches his prime.

That possibility creates an enormous challenge for Horcoff because there are legitimate risks attached to either outcome. Offering Edvinsson a substantial long-term commitment would require confidence in his continued development, while trading him could leave Detroit searching for years to replace his combination of size, mobility, and defensive potential.

The stakes go beyond simply determining Edvinsson’s next contract. Horcoff’s handling of the negotiations could demonstrate whether he can preserve important relationships, manage the salary cap responsibly, and protect the organization’s most valuable young assets.

A successful agreement would not automatically make Horcoff the permanent general manager, but it would give him a meaningful accomplishment during a difficult period. Conversely, an unfavorable trade or an extended stalemate could raise additional questions about Detroit’s approach to retaining the players it has spent years developing.

Dylan Larkin Presents an Equally Difficult Challenge

Edvinsson is hardly the only prominent player whose future remains uncertain, as former captain Dylan Larkin continues to be the subject of trade speculation. The veteran center requested a trade during the offseason, placing Detroit in the uncomfortable position of potentially moving one of its most important offensive players.

As we previously reported, Horcoff declined to publicly clarify whether Larkin still wanted to leave when questioned during his introductory press conference. Instead, the interim general manager explained that discussions involving the longtime Red Wings center would remain private.

That approach may have been understandable, but the underlying issue has not disappeared. Larkin remains one of Detroit’s most productive players, and his goal and assist in his season debut during Tuesday’s 5-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators provided another reminder of what the Red Wings could lose if he eventually departs.

Horcoff must determine whether maintaining Larkin’s services gives Detroit its best opportunity to compete, or whether a trade could provide assets that better fit the organization’s long-term direction. Neither outcome would be simple, particularly because Larkin’s contract includes a full no-trade clause that gives him considerable control over any potential move.

The decision also carries emotional weight because Larkin has been closely associated with Detroit’s rebuilding efforts for years. Trading him would represent a major change in organizational direction, while keeping him without resolving the underlying uncertainty could leave the franchise dealing with continued speculation.

Chris Ilitch Is Watching More Than Wins and Losses

The difficult circumstances surrounding Horcoff’s appointment have made Detroit’s ongoing general manager search particularly interesting. As The Hockey News detailed, Horcoff assumed his interim responsibilities with several major issues requiring attention, including Edvinsson’s contract, Larkin’s future, and Alex DeBrincat’s eligibility for an extension.

Those responsibilities create an opportunity for Ilitch to evaluate Horcoff in situations that reveal more than his familiarity with the organization. Negotiating contracts, managing trade discussions, and determining how aggressively to pursue short-term improvements all provide insight into an executive’s ability to build a competitive roster.

There is also the question of how Horcoff balances Detroit’s immediate desire to return to the playoffs with its longer-term development plans. The Red Wings have accumulated several promising young players, but the organization has struggled to turn that collection of talent into sustained postseason contention.

That balance could become one of the most important considerations in determining who ultimately receives the permanent general manager position. Detroit needs someone capable of developing its young talent without allowing the franchise’s playoff drought to continue indefinitely.

Horcoff’s familiarity with the organization’s prospects could work in his favor, especially given his previous responsibilities in Grand Rapids. However, experience within the organization will only go so far if ownership believes a different approach is necessary to produce better results.

The Decision That Could Change Everything in Detroit

There is a compelling argument that resolving Edvinsson’s contract situation should be Horcoff’s immediate priority, particularly given the defenseman’s age and projected role alongside Moritz Seider. Securing Edvinsson would eliminate one major source of uncertainty and allow Detroit to focus more attention on improving its performance during the regular season.

But the decision is not simply whether Horcoff should sign Edvinsson at any cost. It is whether he can negotiate a contract that protects the team’s financial flexibility while maintaining a relationship with a player who should be contributing to Detroit’s future.

The same principle applies to Larkin, DeBrincat, and any other major personnel decisions that arise during Horcoff’s interim tenure. Detroit’s next general manager must demonstrate the ability to evaluate difficult choices without sacrificing the organization’s long-term outlook for a temporary solution.

The Red Wings have already experienced the consequences of a rebuilding process that has taken considerably longer than expected. With fan frustration growing and ownership searching for new leadership, another series of questionable decisions could make the organization’s path back to contention even more complicated.

Horcoff’s Audition Is Already Underway

Shawn Horcoff may not have entered the season expecting his future to be influenced by so many significant decisions in such a short period. Nevertheless, the combination of Edvinsson’s contract dispute, Larkin’s uncertain future, and Detroit’s ongoing leadership search has placed him in a position where his judgment will be closely scrutinized.

Ilitch has made it clear that the Red Wings will continue evaluating candidates for their permanent general manager position, meaning Horcoff’s current role does not guarantee anything beyond the authority he has already been given. Still, few candidates will have an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities under circumstances as immediate and consequential as those Horcoff now faces.

If Horcoff can find a way to keep Edvinsson in Detroit, responsibly navigate Larkin’s future, and provide the organization with a clearer direction, he could make a compelling case for the permanent job. If those situations continue to unravel, however, his time as interim general manager could instead become a reminder of why the Red Wings need someone else leading their next chapter.