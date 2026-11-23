Shawn Horcoff has his blockbuster. Whether the interim general manager gets to keep the Detroit Red Wings job may come down to what he does next with Simon Edvinsson, according to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.

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The Red Wings made a blockbuster trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night that sent Dylan Larkin and two draft picks to Montreal. Detroit received forwards Michael Hage and Kirby Dach, goaltender Sam Montembeault, a conditional first-round selection and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft, a conditional first-round selection in the 2029 draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 draft. Larkin has already picked a new jersey number with the Canadiens.

With the trade coming to fruition, this was a job well done by Horcoff, who was named interim general manager on Sept. 15. With this being the case, could there be a chance that Horcoff will keep the general manager job for years to come?

Oct 26, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defensemen Ryan Shea (6) looks to clear the puck in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

ESPN Analyst Says Edvinsson Is Shawn Horcoff’s Next Test

Wyshynski listed Horcoff among the winners of the Larkin trade. He credited him with landing “an impressive return” for a captain who had trade protection, and with refocusing Detroit’s demands to include less proven NHL prospects, even if that does not help the Red Wings this season.

He did not say Horcoff has earned the permanent job yet. Wyshynski wrote:

“The Larkin trade is an important first step for Horcoff in his attempt to secure the Red Wings’ GM job. It gives him some assets with which to work. The next step is finding finality with RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who is also seeking a trade. A suitable return there, and Horcoff has himself a case for permanency. Heck, the fact he was allowed to complete this trade shows a level of trust in him from ownership.”

Imagine if the Red Wings Get Michael Misa in an Edvinsson Trade

Detroit was able to get talent back from Montreal in a trade for Larkin. What if Horcoff is able to get a player like Michael Misa back from the San Jose Sharks for Edvinsson? David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported Friday that Detroit’s talks with San Jose are believed to center on Misa, with the Red Wings seeking more. San Jose is one of at least six teams in pursuit, according to Pagnotta, and his report did not say a deal was done.

If Horcoff pulls that off, it could be a reason why he should keep the general manager job for the long haul for the Red Wings.

Dec. 1 Is the Date That Matters for Detroit

This Larkin trade is a good start. However, the clock is running on Edvinsson, who must sign a contract by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 to be eligible to play in the NHL this season. Horcoff has until then to decide what to do with him.