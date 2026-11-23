The Detroit Red Wings have finally traded Dylan Larkin, but the biggest questions surrounding the franchise are far from answered. On Monday afternoon, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff will step in front of reporters, and what he says could provide a much clearer picture of where Detroit is headed next.

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According to Detroit Hockey Now, Horcoff is scheduled to meet with the media at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 23, less than 24 hours after Detroit’s blockbuster trade with the Montreal Canadiens. With Simon Edvinsson’s future unresolved and several new players entering the organization, there is certainly no shortage of questions.

What Comes Next After the Dylan Larkin Trade?

On Sunday, Detroit officially sent Larkin, a 2027 third-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick to Montreal. In return, the Red Wings acquired Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, two conditional first-round selections, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2028 fourth-round pick.

The blockbuster trade with Montreal ended months of speculation surrounding Detroit’s former captain. However, Horcoff still has plenty to explain about why he accepted this particular package and how the newly acquired players fit into the organization’s long-term plans.

One of the biggest questions involves Hage, who has been outstanding at the University of Michigan. According to the Red Wings’ official announcement, the 20-year-old center has recorded 26 points in his first 13 games this season.

Does Detroit view Hage as a potential future No. 1 center, or will the organization remain patient with his development? Horcoff could provide some insight into that question while also explaining how Dach and Montembeault fit into the immediate NHL picture.

Simon Edvinsson Could Be the Next Major Domino

While Larkin’s departure dominated the headlines Sunday, another potentially significant Red Wings decision is approaching quickly. Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned, and the Dec. 1 deadline for restricted free agents to establish NHL playing eligibility this season is now just days away.

Horcoff previously expressed his desire to retain Edvinsson, but his position has become more complicated as the contract standoff has continued. During the NHL general managers meetings earlier this month, Horcoff acknowledged that he would listen to trade offers.

Speaking to NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika, Horcoff explained that his responsibility was to act in Detroit’s best interests. He also made clear that he wanted to continue trying to sign the 23-year-old defenseman.

The reported interest from multiple NHL teams suggests Detroit could have options if negotiations do not improve. Monday’s press conference could reveal whether Horcoff still believes a contract agreement is possible or whether the organization is moving closer to another major trade.

Are the Red Wings Rebuilding or Trying to Win Now?

Perhaps the most important question Horcoff could face involves Detroit’s overall direction. After trading Larkin, the Red Wings must determine whether their immediate priority remains competing for a playoff spot or building a stronger roster for future seasons.

The return from Montreal suggests the organization is trying to accomplish both objectives. Dach and Montembeault offer potential NHL help, while Hage and the additional draft picks provide longer-term assets.

Horcoff has previously emphasized the importance of improving Detroit’s young core rather than simply standing still. His comments Monday could offer an indication of whether the Red Wings intend to pursue additional trades, explore other roster upgrades, or allow their younger players to assume greater responsibilities.

There is also the question of whether Horcoff will remain Detroit’s general manager beyond this season. The decisions he makes involving Larkin’s trade return and Edvinsson could have lasting consequences regardless of who eventually holds the position permanently.

Monday’s Press Conference Could Tell Red Wings Fans Plenty

Horcoff is not expected to reveal every detail of Detroit’s future plans, especially with possible contract negotiations and trade discussions still unfolding. Nevertheless, this will be his first scheduled media availability following the completion of one of the most significant Red Wings trades in recent memory.

The Larkin situation is finally resolved, but Edvinsson’s future, Detroit’s new roster pieces, and the organization’s long-term direction remain major storylines. With another important deadline approaching, what Horcoff reveals Monday could be just as significant as what the Red Wings accomplished Sunday night.