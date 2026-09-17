Shawn Horcoff Names 3 Red Wings Prospects Ready to Take the Next Step

Shawn Horcoff has identified three young players worth watching as the Detroit Red Wings begin sorting through their roster options.

Carter Mazur, William Wallinder and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard were among the prospects Detroit’s interim general manager singled out while discussing players positioned to advance. His encouragement came with an important condition: an NHL opportunity requires readiness.

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“The question isn’t, are we going to give them a shot?” Horcoff said, as reported by Detroit Hockey Now. “It’s, do we think they’re ready?”

That distinction sets the terms for camp. Detroit is open to promoting young talent, but those players still need to demonstrate they can contribute.

Following Horcoff’s appointment as interim GM, his familiarity with the development system gives these evaluations added significance. Here is what each player’s opportunity could look like, and the camp performance that would strengthen his case.

Carter Mazur: Make a Case for Everyday Minutes

For Mazur, the opportunity is to establish himself as a dependable option on the wing.

The strongest case would extend beyond scoring in an exhibition game. Forechecking pressure, winning contested pucks and making reliable decisions without possession are ways a young forward can earn minutes while his offense develops.

Those are useful areas to watch in camp, rather than a checklist Horcoff publicly assigned to Mazur. The broader question is whether he can provide enough value across an entire shift to stay in the lineup.

A productive camp should give the coaching staff a clear answer about where he fits. Can he help a line sustain possession? Can he be trusted when the puck turns over?

Horcoff’s praise puts Mazur in the conversation. Consistent execution would give Detroit a reason to keep him there.

William Wallinder: Turn Defensive Potential Into Trust

Wallinder’s opportunity comes on the blue line, where readiness often shows up in decisions that never reach a highlight reel.

For the defenseman, camp offers a chance to demonstrate clean exits under pressure, sound positioning and the ability to prevent an opponent’s forecheck from becoming an extended defensive shift.

The evaluation should include what happens after his first option disappears. Can he make the next pass without forcing a turnover? Can he defend the space in front of the net while tracking movement around him?

Horcoff has extensive experience evaluating Detroit’s young players through his work with the Grand Rapids Griffins, as detailed in his official biography.

That background makes his mention of Wallinder noteworthy. Still, the immediate question is whether Wallinder can handle an NHL assignment consistently enough to earn the coaching staff’s trust.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: Bring His Offense Into an NHL Role

Brandsegg-Nygard enters the discussion with an encouraging offensive foundation. NHL.com’s season preview notes that he produced 20 goals and 44 points in 60 games for Grand Rapids last season.

The camp challenge is translating that production into effective shifts against NHL competition.

Watch how often he gets into shooting position, how quickly he moves the puck under pressure and whether he can remain involved offensively without sacrificing his defensive responsibilities.

He does not need every shift to produce a scoring chance. He does need to show that his game can hold up when opponents give him less time and space.

As Detroit works through the organizational changes outlined by Chris Ilitch, internal improvement offers one route toward a stronger roster.

Horcoff has named players he believes can advance. Camp will help determine which of them can turn that confidence into a meaningful NHL role.