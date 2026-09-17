Shawn Horcoff Draws Line in Sand on Red Wings’ Future

Shawn Horcoff has no interest in treating the Detroit Red Wings’ leadership change as the beginning of another rebuild.

Speaking during Wednesday’s press conference, Detroit’s interim general manager was asked whether the organization could begin stockpiling assets or take another step back. His answer established a clear direction for his time in charge.

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“My approach is, I’m here. It’s my responsibility now to do everything that I can to make the best possible decisions for the Detroit Red Wings.”

Then Horcoff made his position unmistakable.

“A rebuild, to me, is out of the question. We have too many good players in that lineup.”

For a team navigating uncertainty in its front office, that is a meaningful commitment. Following his appointment as interim GM, Horcoff is approaching the roster as a group capable of moving forward now.

Shawn Horcoff Sees a Team That Can Take the Next Step

Horcoff’s assessment rests partly on Detroit’s recent proximity to a playoff berth.

“We’ve been close the last three years in a row. We’ve been really close.”

That explains his confidence in the personnel already in place. It also identifies the challenge his front office must address: finding enough improvement to turn competitive stretches into a completed playoff push.

“We’re not looking backwards. We’re looking forward. We want to focus on what it’s going to take for us to get over that hump.”

Getting close provides a reason to keep building. Repeatedly falling short also requires an honest assessment of what has prevented the next step.

Horcoff now has responsibility for roster decisions, salary-cap management and hockey operations personnel, as detailed in his official organizational biography. His comments establish the objective those decisions are intended to serve.

Rejecting a Rebuild Still Leaves Room for Changes

Horcoff’s position should not be read as a promise to preserve every part of the roster.

A team pursuing immediate improvement can still trade players, create opportunities for younger talent or adjust its spending. The distinction is the purpose of those moves: strengthening the competitive outlook rather than deliberately stepping back to accumulate future assets.

His comments also do not settle Dylan Larkin’s situation. As Kevin Allen reported for Detroit Hockey Now, Larkin’s future remained unresolved heading into camp.

Any decision involving a significant contributor would need to fit the direction Horcoff has now described.

There is also a longer-term question. Chris Ilitch has said the next permanent hockey leader will make an independent assessment. Horcoff’s remarks establish his own approach while he holds the job, rather than guaranteeing what a future executive will decide.

“We’re certainly looking forward up here.”

The next test will be whether his decisions give Detroit enough help to finish the job that recent teams could not.