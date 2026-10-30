The Detroit Red Wings are preparing to move on from Dylan Larkin, but interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has made one thing clear: Detroit isn’t interested in giving away one of its best players just to end an increasingly ugly situation.

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Speaking with reporters Thursday evening, Horcoff addressed Larkin’s refusal to continue playing, the organization’s decision to suspend him without pay, and what the Red Wings hope to receive in a trade.

And while Larkin’s departure appears increasingly likely, Horcoff revealed that his preference is to acquire players who can help Detroit immediately.

That’s an important distinction for a franchise already struggling to end a decade-long playoff drought.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Shawn Horcoff Reveals Red Wings’ Trade Priorities

The Red Wings have spent months searching for a deal involving Larkin, whose full no-trade clause gives him significant control over his destination.

But according to Horcoff, Detroit isn’t necessarily looking to replace its former captain with a collection of distant future assets.

“I think the goal is to is to get players that can help us right away,” Horcoff explained during Thursday’s media availability. “But at the same time, the vision and the ultimate goal is is the long-term success of the organization.”

Horcoff also indicated he’s willing to consider different combinations of NHL players, prospects, and draft picks if the return makes sense.

That’s significant because replacing Larkin won’t be easy.

The 30-year-old has been Detroit’s most dependable offensive center for years, and removing him from the lineup creates a hole that Andrew Copp, Emmitt Finnie, and the organization’s younger forwards will be challenged to fill.

As we previously examined, Horcoff is also navigating a separate contract dispute involving Simon Edvinsson, making the organization’s long-term roster decisions even more complicated.

Dylan Larkin Situation Takes a Toll on Red Wings

Horcoff also acknowledged that Larkin’s decision has affected Detroit’s locker room.

“It’s pretty raw,” Horcoff said Thursday. “I think everybody needs some time in the locker room to to digest it.”

Those comments illustrate the human side of a dispute that has increasingly revolved around trade packages, contracts, and potential destinations.

Larkin spent his entire NHL career with the Red Wings and served as captain before losing that role in September. Now, his relationship with the organization has deteriorated to the point that he has been suspended without pay after refusing to play.

As we previously reported, Alex DeBrincat publicly supported Larkin earlier this season, emphasizing his value as both a player and teammate.

Thursday’s developments have created a dramatically different situation.

Dylan Larkin Trade Market Takes Shape

Horcoff also confirmed that Detroit has spoken with teams on Larkin’s approved list and received interest from additional organizations. He emphasized that the Red Wings must consider their remaining players, coaching staff, and fans when evaluating any potential deal.

In additional coverage of Horcoff’s remarks, the general manager acknowledged that his phone has been particularly busy as teams explore Larkin’s availability.

That interest is encouraging for Detroit, but it doesn’t guarantee an acceptable offer is close.

Horcoff must find a deal Larkin will approve while ensuring the Red Wings receive enough value to move forward.

Larkin may be finished playing in Detroit, but Horcoff has no intention of letting the organization lose this trade simply to make the problem disappear.