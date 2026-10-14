The Detroit Red Wings are still waiting for Simon Edvinsson to sign a new contract, but interim general manager Shawn Horcoff revealed something Wednesday that could change how fans view the ongoing negotiations.

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Speaking with reporters on Oct. 14, Horcoff confirmed that he has personally spoken with Edvinsson numerous times and remains in constant contact with his representatives. Perhaps more importantly, he indicated that Detroit is willing to consider multiple contract structures to get its 23-year-old defenseman back on the ice.

That flexibility is particularly noteworthy considering previous reports that the Red Wings initially preferred a shorter bridge contract.

Mar 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) moves the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Shawn Horcoff Opens Door to Multiple Contract Options

During Wednesday’s press conference, Horcoff was asked whether Detroit preferred a short-term agreement or a longer commitment to Edvinsson.

Rather than committing to one approach, Horcoff explained that the organization is willing to consider different possibilities.

“I think we’re open to anything.”

Horcoff also emphasized that the organization needs to remain flexible when attempting to reach an agreement. While he declined to reveal the financial details being discussed, his comments suggested Detroit is not publicly ruling out either a shorter deal or a long-term extension.

That is worth paying attention to because we previously covered Detroit’s reported preference for a bridge contract, which would have allowed the organization to limit its immediate financial commitment. Subsequent reports indicated that the Red Wings had already begun exploring longer-term offers, making Horcoff’s latest comments additional evidence of the organization’s willingness to consider alternatives.

Horcoff Reveals How Often He Has Spoken With Edvinsson

Another noteworthy development from Wednesday’s press conference involved the communication between Detroit’s front office and Edvinsson’s camp.

Although an agreement remains elusive, Horcoff confirmed that conversations have continued directly with the player and his representatives.

“I have talked to Simon numerous times and I’m in constant contact with his agency.”

That is an important clarification considering how frustrating the situation has become for everyone involved. Edvinsson attended training camp without a contract, eventually stopped practicing with the team, and returned to Sweden as negotiations continued.

As we previously detailed when Edvinsson left Detroit, Horcoff acknowledged that the organization was disappointed by the defenseman’s departure. At the time, the Red Wings continued emphasizing that signing Edvinsson remained a priority, but there was little evidence that a resolution was close.

Wednesday’s comments establish that communication has not broken down entirely. However, regular conversations should not be confused with meaningful progress toward a completed agreement, particularly because neither side has publicly revealed how far apart they remain.

Horcoff Makes His Position on Trading Edvinsson Crystal Clear

While Horcoff remained guarded about the specifics of contract negotiations, he was considerably more direct when discussing Edvinsson’s future with the organization.

Asked about the possibility of trading the young defenseman, Horcoff delivered an unmistakable response during his Oct. 14 press conference.

“I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson.”

The statement comes after Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Oct. 3 that Edvinsson would prefer a trade amid the prolonged contract dispute. Despite that reported frustration, Horcoff reiterated that the Red Wings consider the former sixth-overall pick a major part of their future.

Detroit’s stance makes sense when considering what Edvinsson brings to the lineup. The 6-foot-6 defenseman recorded nine goals and 16 assists in 72 games last season while averaging 22:21 of ice time, second on the team behind Moritz Seider.

Replacing that combination of size, mobility, and top-four defensive ability would not be easy. For a Detroit team already struggling to establish consistency early in the season, getting Edvinsson back would provide a much-needed boost.

The Clock Is Ticking on Detroit’s Contract Negotiations

Horcoff’s willingness to consider different contract structures is encouraging, but the Red Wings do not have unlimited time to resolve the situation.

As a restricted free agent, Edvinsson must sign by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 to remain eligible to play in the NHL during the 2026-27 season. If the deadline passes without an agreement, Detroit will lose his services for the remainder of the season.

There is also a financial question that cannot be ignored. Detroit recently committed $91 million over seven years to Alex DeBrincat, and Edvinsson could command another substantial investment as the organization attempts to secure its young core.

A short-term contract might offer Detroit greater flexibility now, but it could also create a more expensive negotiation in the future if Edvinsson continues developing into an elite defenseman. Conversely, a long-term agreement would provide cost certainty while requiring the Red Wings to make another major financial commitment.