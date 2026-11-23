The Detroit Red Wings are running out of time with Simon Edvinsson, and the latest word from interim general manager Shawn Horcoff did not point to any movement. Horcoff spoke with reporters on Monday about Dylan Larkin being traded from the Red Wings to the Montreal Canadiens. Even with Larkin being a major topic of discussion, Horcoff was also asked for an update on the restricted free agent defenseman.

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Horcoff said, “Status quo, nothing’s really changed, other than we’re closer to the deadline.” The deadline for Edvinsson to sign a deal is Tuesday, Dec. 1. If he does not sign by then, he cannot play in the NHL this season.

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Red Wings may have to trade Simon Edvinsson

With just over a week left until the deadline for Edvinsson to be signed or potentially traded, Detroit may have to trade him, especially if he does not want to be with the Red Wings for the long haul. The Hockey Writers reported on Nov. 17 that his camp has held firm that a trade is preferred.

In 72 games played last season with the Red Wings, Edvinsson scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists, along with a plus-12 rating.

He is only 23 years old. With the haul the Red Wings were able to get in return for Larkin from Montreal, it would be interesting to see what kind of haul they would be able to get from other teams for Edvinsson.

Teams that could potentially trade for Edvinsson

With things staying the same for now, it remains to be seen where Edvinsson could potentially be traded. Some teams to keep an eye on are the Boston Bruins, the Nashville Predators, and the San Jose Sharks. All three are among the clubs The Hockey Writers linked to him last week.

Detroit traded Larkin to a playoff contender in Montreal. Would Horcoff want to trade Edvinsson to another contender in Boston and try to get a similar package back? That is something Horcoff has to decide before Dec. 1. With the Larkin drama gone, all eyes are on what he does with a potential Edvinsson trade if the Red Wings do not re-sign him.