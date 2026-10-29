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TodayRed Wingsvs CHI · 7:30 PMStarts in 1h 34m · Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu

Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff to Issue Statement on Dylan Larkin

Shawn Horcoff Dylan Larkin statement
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The Dylan Larkin situation is getting more interesting by the minute, and Detroit Red Wings fans could soon receive some much-needed answers.

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According to a Thursday morning report from Ansar Khan, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is preparing to issue a statement regarding Larkin, who has been ruled out of Detroit’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The development comes amid growing speculation that Larkin may have already played his final game in a Red Wings uniform.

Shawn Horcoff Red Wings Rebuild Shawn Horcoff Dylan Larkin statement

Shawn Horcoff Preparing Dylan Larkin Statement

Khan reported Thursday on X that the Red Wings indicated Horcoff would issue a statement addressing Larkin’s situation.

No details about what Horcoff intends to say were included in the report.

However, the timing is particularly noteworthy.

Why Dylan Larkin Is Out Against Chicago

Larkin missed Wednesday’s practice, which head coach Todd McLellan initially described as a maintenance day. The 30-year-old center also did not participate in Thursday’s optional morning skate.

Then came an even bigger development.

As we reported earlier Thursday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the current plan appears to be keeping Larkin out of the lineup until he is traded.

McLellan also confirmed that Larkin would not play against Chicago, speaking after the morning skate and saying Horcoff would address the situation at a later time.

Now, with Horcoff preparing to address the situation, Red Wings fans are anxiously awaiting an explanation.

Has Dylan Larkin Played His Final Game in Detroit?

That remains the biggest question surrounding the organization.

Larkin requested a trade during the offseason, but the Red Wings have continued exploring whether the relationship could be repaired. Detroit announced on Sept. 11 that he would no longer be the team’s captain, a role he had held since Jan. 13, 2021.

Earlier this month, Horcoff described Larkin’s situation as remaining unchanged, declining to provide additional details out of respect for the player.

However, the latest developments suggest Detroit may be approaching a significant turning point.

As we recently covered, Larkin has reportedly expanded his list of acceptable trade destinations, potentially giving Horcoff additional flexibility.

Still, no trade has been announced, and there has been no confirmation that an agreement with another team is imminent.

The contents of Horcoff’s forthcoming statement could provide important clarity about why Larkin is being held out and what comes next.

For now, the Red Wings are preparing to face Chicago at 7:30 p.m. ET without their former captain.

And with Horcoff expected to address the situation, all eyes in Hockeytown are on what the general manager says next.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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One Response

  1. Horcoff continues to look like a fool with all these reports coming out while he still hasn’t commented yet on Karlin not playing again. Why what do you sit on his hands and not address the public on this situation as soon as possible

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