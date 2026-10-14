Shawn Horcoff Has Zero Interest in Trading Simon Edvinsson

Detroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff spoke to the media on Wednesday about where things stand in contract talks with defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Horcoff said, “I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson.” This is a very good sign for Detroit.

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Detroit just signed Alex DeBrincat to a seven-year contract extension worth $91 million, a deal that carries a $13 million average annual value and begins with the 2027-28 NHL season. Maybe this Simon Edvinsson contract saga will finally come to an end soon.

Simon Edvinsson’s travel photo was not a contract clue

Edvinsson’s mother posted on her Instagram story showing her son traveling with his hockey gear, and the photo made the rounds on Tuesday.

Simon Edvinsson's mother posted this Instagram story of him travelling w/ his hockey gear, captioned with "Best of luck".



Can confirm that this is just Edvinsson flying to skate with a trainer on the east coast (facilitated by his agency). No contract or trade yet. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/kxLZSy1N3N — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 13, 2026

Ryan Hana of The Winged Wheel Podcast, whose post is above, took the air out of that one: “Can confirm that this is just Edvinsson flying to skate with a trainer on the East Coast.” So the trip is not a signing clue. Horcoff’s answer on Wednesday is the news, and Edvinsson is still just 23 years old and a very important part of the Red Wings’ future.

Simon Edvinsson has until Dec. 1 to sign

Edvinsson has until Dec. 1 to sign a contract or he cannot play at all this season. Last season he appeared in 72 games, scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists, along with a plus-12 rating. If the Red Wings get this done in the coming days, Horcoff deserves credit for fixing this mess.