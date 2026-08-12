Shedeur Sanders-to-Lions Trade Idea May Be the Worst Detroit Proposal Yet

NFL trade ideas are part of the summer entertainment cycle. Some are interesting. Some make you think. Some are just wild enough to be fun.

Then there is this one.

Mark Powell of FanSided recently proposed that the Detroit Lions send a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for quarterback Shedeur Sanders and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

The Sporting News later spotlighted the proposal and framed Sanders as a possible answer to Detroit’s backup-quarterback situation following Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement.

I cannot get there.

In fact, I believe this may be the worst idea ever written about the Detroit Lions. That sounds dramatic, but the more you look at Detroit’s roster, quarterback room and long-term team-building strategy, the less sense this proposal makes.

What the Proposed Trade Would Look Like

Powell’s deal would send Sanders and a seventh-round pick to Detroit while Cleveland receives a fifth-round selection.

The logic behind it is that Detroit lost Bridgewater, still has Super Bowl aspirations and would be in trouble if Jared Goff were injured. Sanders, in theory, would give the Lions another young quarterback with upside behind their starter.

That sounds more reasonable until you consider one fairly important detail.

Detroit already replaced Bridgewater.

The Lions moved quickly to sign veteran Josh Dobbs, who brings legitimate NFL starting experience and familiarity with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing from their time together in Arizona.

Detroit also has rookie Luke Altmyer, whom the coaching staff has been developing throughout training camp.

That gives the Lions exactly the type of quarterback room they need behind Goff. There is a proven starter, an experienced veteran backup and a developmental young quarterback.

Adding Sanders would not fill a hole. It would create a fourth piece for a puzzle that is already assembled.

Jared Goff Is Not Going Anywhere

Any discussion about Detroit’s quarterback situation has to begin with Goff.

He is coming off a strong 2025 season in which he completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. More importantly, he remains the unquestioned leader of a Lions offense built to contend for a championship.

There is no quarterback competition in Detroit.

There is no succession plan that needs to begin immediately.

There is no uncertainty about who should be taking meaningful snaps when the regular season begins.

Goff is the guy.

The Lions need insurance behind him, not another quarterback who could turn into a weekly national storyline.

What Exactly Would Detroit Be Buying?

Sanders still has upside, and there is nothing wrong with saying that.

As a rookie in 2025, he appeared in eight games with seven starts for Cleveland, completing 120 of 212 passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He flashed at times, including a 364-yard, three-touchdown performance against Tennessee, but his rookie season was understandably inconsistent.

That is normal for a young quarterback.

The question is whether Detroit should give up draft capital for the right to continue developing him.

I do not think the answer is even close.

If Sanders were joining a team searching for a future starter, the argument would be much easier to understand. Detroit is not searching for one.

The Lions are trying to maximize the current championship window around Goff.

Those are two very different roster-building goals.

A Fifth-Round Pick Matters More Than It Sounds

This is where the proposal really falls apart for me.

A fifth-round pick is not just a random piece of draft currency, especially for a team built the way Detroit has been built.

Brad Holmes has consistently found useful players throughout the draft. As the Lions continue handing out major extensions to their core stars, cheap rookie contracts become even more important.

That is how championship rosters stay deep.

Detroit has already committed significant money to players such as Jahmyr Gibbs, and other young stars will eventually need extensions as well. The more expensive the top of the roster becomes, the more valuable cost-controlled draft picks become.

Trading one of those picks for a quarterback who may never play meaningful snaps in Detroit would be a poor use of resources.

The Lions should be looking for future starters, rotational players and special-teams contributors with that selection.

Not another backup quarterback.

Josh Dobbs Already Gives Detroit What It Needs

The timing of Powell’s idea makes it even harder to understand because Detroit already solved the immediate problem.

Dobbs gives the Lions an experienced backup who has started NFL games and already understands many of Petzing’s offensive concepts.

That familiarity matters this late in training camp.

Dobbs does not have to learn everything from scratch. He can step into the room, help Luke Altmyer and provide the Lions with a veteran option if Goff ever has to miss time.

That is exactly what a contender should want from QB2.

It also cost Detroit no draft capital.

Why would Holmes then turn around and give away a fifth-round pick for Sanders?

That is where the proposal stops being aggressive and starts becoming unnecessary.

Sanders Would Bring a Completely Different Kind of Attention

There is also a practical side to this.

Sanders is not a typical backup-quarterback acquisition. His name carries national attention, and everything surrounding him becomes a story.

If he played well in the preseason, people would talk about it.

If Goff struggled for a game, people would talk about it.

If Sanders looked sharp during a practice, people would talk about it.

Detroit currently has one of the most stable quarterback situations in football. There is no reason to introduce unnecessary noise into that room.

That is not Sanders’ fault.

It is simply reality.

The Lions should be spending their time figuring out how to win with Goff, not answering questions about a young quarterback who probably would not see the field.

Being in Trouble Without Goff Is Not a Detroit-Specific Problem

One argument in favor of the trade is that Detroit’s Super Bowl hopes would take a major hit if Goff suffered a serious injury.

Of course they would.

That is true for nearly every contender in the NFL.

Kansas City is different without Patrick Mahomes. Buffalo is different without Josh Allen. Baltimore is different without Lamar Jackson.

Franchise quarterbacks are difficult to replace.

The goal is not to collect multiple possible starters because something might go wrong. The goal is to have enough stability behind your starter to survive a temporary absence.

Dobbs gives Detroit that.

If Goff suffers a season-ending injury, Sanders probably is not saving Detroit’s Super Bowl hopes either.

If Cleveland Wants to Move Sanders, Another Team Makes More Sense

None of this should be interpreted as saying Sanders has no future in the NFL.

He absolutely could.

A quarterback-needy team could look at his talent, age and upside and decide he is worth developing.

That kind of move would make sense.

Detroit is simply not the team that should be making it.

The Lions already have their quarterback.

They already have their veteran backup.

They already have a young developmental option.

Giving up a fifth-round pick to add Sanders would be solving a problem Detroit does not have while sacrificing an asset Detroit absolutely can use.

Bottom Line

Mark Powell of FanSided deserves credit for coming up with a trade idea that certainly gets people talking.

I just think it is an awful idea for the Lions.

Sending Cleveland a 2027 fifth-round pick for Shedeur Sanders and a seventh-round pick would give Detroit another quarterback it does not need while costing Brad Holmes a valuable future asset.

Goff is firmly entrenched as Detroit’s starter. Dobbs provides veteran insurance. Altmyer gives the Lions a developmental prospect.

That room makes sense.

Adding Sanders does not.

There have been countless strange trade proposals involving the Lions over the years, but this may be the worst one I have ever seen.