Boomer Esiason BOMBSHELL Reveals Why Shedeur Sanders Dropped in NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft had no shortage of surprises, but few storylines were as jaw-dropping as Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic fall to the fifth round. Projected by many at the start of the college football season as a potential first-round pick, Sanders ended up being selected No. 144 overall by the Cleveland Browns. And according to Boomer Esiason, the story behind Sanders’ slide is even more stunning than where he was picked.

Boomer Esiason Drops a Bombshell

Speaking on WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio” show Monday morning, Esiason claimed that Sanders wasn’t just passed over — he was outright removed from some teams’ draft boards at the instruction of ownership.

“When you listen to this kid talk, right prior or at the combine, about how if you want a new culture in your locker room, I’m the guy to do that, I can turn it around, he’s very high on himself, and I think he’s very off-putting to many, many coaches and general managers in the league,” Esiason said via the New York Post.

“I’m telling you right now, and I know this after talking to three different personnel people in the NFL this weekend, they didn’t even have him on their board. They took him off, and they took him off because the owner said, ‘Take him off, I don’t want that guy. I don’t want this … entitled person on our team,’ and I don’t blame them.”

Why Did Teams Sour on Shedeur Sanders?

Leading into the draft, there had already been some murmurs that Sanders — son of Colorado coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders — was rubbing NFL executives the wrong way. His confidence was seen by some as swagger and leadership potential. But, according to Esiason and other insiders, many coaches and GMs interpreted it as arrogance and entitlement — two red flags when building a locker room culture.

The situation echoes some familiar lessons from the NFL draft world: Interviews matter. Fit matters. And fair or not, perception around attitude can be just as damaging as on-field concerns.

The Big Picture: Talent vs. Risk

Sanders’ on-field ability was never really in question. At Colorado, he showcased a strong arm, mobility, and toughness behind one of the worst offensive lines in college football. But in the end, it wasn’t just the scouting report that determined his draft fate — it was the perception of who he was off the field.

Whether it was fair or not, Shedeur Sanders paid the price for how he carried himself leading up to the draft. NFL teams — and even owners — made it clear: talent alone isn’t enough if there are concerns about attitude. Sanders now heads to Cleveland with a golden opportunity to change the narrative, but it’s going to take more than arm strength. It’s going to take humility, leadership, and a willingness to prove people wrong — the hard way.