Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Sheila Ford Hamp has message for Detroit Lions fans

By Arnold Powell

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced that Martha Ford was stepping down as owner of the team and Ford’s daughter Sheila Ford Hamp was taking over.

This afternoon, Ford Hamp spoke to the media and she has a message for the fans.

“I hate to lose. I’ll hate to lose as much as they do and I’ll try not to.”

“I’m going to do everything to create a winning organization, especially on the field. The fans deserve it, the city deserves it. … That’s my message to the fans: I hate to lose. I’ll hate to lose as much as they do and I’ll try not to.”

Nation, do you believe that Sheila Ford Hamp will make any difference?

