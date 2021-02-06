Sheila Ford Hamp releases statement regarding Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson

Sharing is caring!

In case you have not heard yet, Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson is officially a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The news was announced on Saturday night and Johnson is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Moments after the news broke, Lions’ owner Sheila Ford Hamp released the following statement to congratulate Johnson.

Good stuff, Sheila, but now it is time to make things right and bring Calvin Johnson back to the Detroit Lions family. PAY HIM!

Statement from #Lions Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp on @calvinjohnsonjr being named a first-ballot inductee for the @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/7QwGLc4Ykc — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 7, 2021