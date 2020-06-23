Sheila Ford Hamp speaks to media for first time since being named owner of Detroit Lions

Martha Ford has officially stepped down as principal owner of the Detroit Lions and she is her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp is now calling the shots.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ford Hamp, along with Lions team president Rod Wood, spoke to the media for the first time since the news broke.

Here are some of the highlights from the call.

"This has been a longstanding plan for the transfer of ownership." – Lions President Rod Wood. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Hamp "I realize I have big 'little' shoes to fill." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 23, 2020

Ford Hamp says she has been by her mother's side for many key decisions over the last six years. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 23, 2020

Sheila Hamp: Our goal is to keep the Lions organization safe and healthy as we prepare to play football this season. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 23, 2020

Sheila Hamp's message to fans: "It is my goal and intent to bring them the winning football team on the field that they deserve." — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Hamp said this was her mother's decision — and that her mother is "completely fine and healthy." Said that because there's no football it was a good time to do it. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford on a conference call right now: Our expectations for this fall are the same as we laid out last December — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Hamp said she will be "very hands on" as an owner, will be meeting with areas of the organization in the coming weeks that she hasn't had a lot of contact with in the past — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 23, 2020

"I think the understanding is quite different now…we support our players right to protest." Sheila Ford Hamp on players taking a knee. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 23, 2020

Sheila Ford Hamp: "I want to take a deeper dive into the organization so I know and understand. I don't have a particular agenda in mind in terms of changes. … I don't have a hit list or anything right now. I want to be a learner, to begin with." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 23, 2020