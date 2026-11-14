Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp is getting into the spirit of Germany, and she appears to be having an absolute blast doing it.

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With the Lions preparing to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, Hamp made a special appearance at the famous Hofbräuhaus in Munich, where she tapped a keg in front of a large gathering of Lions fans and members of the Ford family.

As you can see in the video posted by Detroit Football Network’s Justin Rogers, Hamp was surrounded by cheering supporters as she took part in the traditional German celebration.

Lions Fans Take Over Munich

The Hofbräuhaus has been transformed into the official Detroit Lions fan pub for the team’s trip to Germany. Fans have been gathering throughout the week to celebrate the franchise’s return to international football.

Hamp isn’t the only recognizable Lions figure to get involved in the festivities. Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders also tapped a keg at the historic beer hall on Thursday, with fellow Lions legend Calvin Johnson joining the celebration.

Germany Week Builds to Sunday’s Kickoff

The atmosphere in Munich has been electric, with Detroit supporters making their presence felt thousands of miles from Ford Field. Now, Lions fans are hoping the celebration continues Sunday when Detroit faces New England at Allianz Arena.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX. And if the celebration at the Hofbräuhaus is any indication, the Lions certainly won’t be lacking support in Germany.