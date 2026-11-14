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Lions Owner Sheila Ford Hamp Throws Shade at Patriots Fans

Sheila Ford Hamp Patriots fans
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Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp is having a blast in Germany, and apparently, she isn’t seeing too many New England Patriots fans joining the party.

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With the Lions preparing to take on the Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, Hamp made an appearance at the famous Hofbräuhaus on Saturday, where she joined Detroit fans for a traditional keg-tapping celebration.

But it was something she said about Patriots fans that might get a few laughs back in Detroit.

According to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, Hamp predicted that Sunday’s game would feature a “blue wave” of Lions supporters. And she couldn’t resist taking a playful shot at the apparent lack of New England fans she had encountered.

“I was actually looking for Patriots fans today, just out of curiosity. I think I saw two,” Hamp said.

Ouch. Somewhere, a Patriots fan is probably insisting there were at least three.

Sheila Ford Hamp Expects Lions Fans to Take Over Munich

Hamp’s comments come as Detroit supporters have been making their presence felt throughout Munich ahead of Sunday’s showdown. The Lions’ official fan pub at Hofbräuhaus has been packed with Honolulu Blue, while fans have traveled from across the world to support their team.

According to Jalen Williams of The Detroit Free Press, Detroit supporters have been gathering throughout the city, including fans who traveled from Michigan and others who made the trip from countries as far away as Argentina and Japan.

Dan Campbell Is Expecting a Lions Takeover, Too

Hamp isn’t the only person predicting a Lions takeover, either. Head coach Dan Campbell recently declared Detroit “Germany’s team” and suggested the atmosphere could feel like a home game for his players.

The Lions also defended their decision to arrive in Germany later than the Patriots, with Campbell expressing confidence that his team would be ready for Sunday’s contest.

Now, the question is whether Detroit fans can turn Allianz Arena into Ford Field East. If Hamp’s unofficial count of Patriots fans is any indication, New England might have a serious numbers problem.

How to Watch Lions vs. Patriots in Munich

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX, and something tells me Sheila Ford Hamp will be enjoying every minute of it.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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