Sheila Hamp Makes Her Expectations Crystal Clear for 2026 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have reached a point where a winning season is no longer enough.

That may be the clearest sign of how much this franchise has changed.

After finishing 9-8 in 2025 and missing the playoffs, Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp made it clear that nobody inside Allen Park was satisfied simply because Detroit finished above .500.

“Nine and eight is a winning season,” Hamp said to FOX-2. “But that wasn’t good enough for us. It’s not what we expected. It’s not where our standards are.”

For a franchise that spent decades searching for respectability, those words carry some weight.

Detroit expects more now.

Hamp Says Lions Took a Hard Look at Everything

Hamp said the organization did not simply chalk up last season to injuries, bad luck or a few games going the wrong way.

Detroit examined the entire operation.

“Top to bottom, we went through everything about last year. What could we have done differently? What went wrong? What went right? We really went through a thorough self-searching exercise.”

That is the kind of review a contender has to conduct after falling short.

The Lions had built legitimate championship expectations after their rise under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. Finishing 9-8 changed the conversation, but it did not change the standard.

Instead, Detroit went looking for answers.

Detroit Believes It Identified the Problems

Hamp did not reveal every issue the organization identified, but she made it clear the Lions believe they learned from what happened.

“I think we identified several things that we could have done better. Hopefully, we’ve corrected them.”

That last part is what matters now.

Self-evaluation only means something if it produces better football.

Detroit spent the offseason adjusting its roster, reshaping parts of its coaching staff and trying to strengthen areas that were not good enough last season. Training camp has been the first opportunity to see whether those changes are beginning to take hold.

Hamp Says Lions Leadership Is Still on the Same Page

One of the biggest reasons for optimism is the continued alignment between ownership, Holmes and Campbell.

“The entire organization is aligned. We’re aligned on the fact that what we want to do is bring a winner to the city of Detroit.”

That sounds simple, but Lions fans know organizational alignment has not always been something they could take for granted.

Detroit’s recent rise has been built around a clear vision shared by the people making the biggest decisions.

One disappointing season did not break that structure.

If anything, Hamp’s comments suggest it strengthened the urgency.

Hamp Likes What She Has Seen in Camp

The tone changes considerably when Hamp talks about what she is seeing now.

“Everything looks rosy right now. I think it truly is. We’re all excited. Camp has gone really well.”

Training camp optimism is hardly unusual around the NFL.

Still, Hamp has had a close view of Detroit’s practices and roster development, and she clearly likes the direction of the team heading toward the 2026 season.

That includes one area that has already been tested heavily.

The offensive line.

Lions Depth Has Hamp Encouraged

Detroit has dealt with injuries during camp, including the wrist injury that is expected to sideline Cade Mays for roughly eight to 10 weeks.

Hamp believes the Lions are better equipped to survive those problems than they have been in the past.

“We’ve had some injuries. But I have to say, for the first time, I think we have more depth than we’ve ever had, especially on our offensive line.”

That is an important statement considering how much uncertainty surrounded Detroit’s offensive line entering camp.

The Lions have been evaluating several combinations while trying to identify their best five, and Mays’ injury has created even more urgency at center.

Depth is not very interesting until you need it.

Detroit already does.

If Hamp is right, this roster may be much better prepared to withstand injuries without seeing the entire offense fall apart around Jared Goff.

Hamp Expects Detroit to Contend

Hamp is not lowering expectations after last season.

Quite the opposite.

“I think we’re definitely going to be a contender. We’re all excited.”

There is no guarantee attached to that statement.

There never is in the NFL.

But there is a very clear expectation.

The Lions are not entering 2026 hoping to sneak into a Wild Card spot. They believe they should be back among the teams competing near the top of the NFC.

For Detroit fans, that is exactly where the bar should be.

A Winning Record No Longer Feels Like Winning

There was a time when nine victories would have been celebrated in Detroit.

That time is gone.

The Lions changed their own expectations by winning division titles, reaching the NFC Championship Game and becoming one of the league’s most closely watched teams.

Once you establish that standard, you cannot pretend 9-8 is enough just because it technically qualifies as a winning season.

Hamp certainly is not.

And neither should anybody else inside the building.

Bottom Line

Sheila Hamp’s message is pretty simple.

9-8 was not good enough.

Detroit examined where it failed, believes it identified changes that needed to be made and enters 2026 convinced it has the depth and talent to contend again.

That does not guarantee the Lions will bounce back.

It does show just how dramatically expectations have changed in Detroit.

The goal is no longer to become respectable.

The goal is to win.

And Hamp expects the Lions to look much more like that team in 2026.