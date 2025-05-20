Lions Owner Sheila Hamp Helps Bring Pro Golf Team to Detroit

Sheila Hamp is bringing pro team golf to Detroit as co-owner of Motor City Golf Club, joining Tiger Woods' TGL league debuting in 2027.

Sheila Ford Hamp isn’t just building something special in Allen Park — she’s now teeing it up in the golf world, too.

According to reports, the Detroit Lions owner is joining forces with her husband Steve Hamp, as well as other members of the Hamp and Kelleher families, to bring professional team golf to the Motor City. The group is launching a new franchise called the Motor City Golf Club, which will compete in TGL, the innovative league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

TL;DR

Sheila Hamp , owner of the Detroit Lions, is co-founding Motor City Golf Club .

, owner of the Detroit Lions, is co-founding . The team will join TGL , the tech-infused golf league started by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy .

, the tech-infused golf league started by . Motor City Golf Club will begin play in 2027 .

will begin play in . The ownership group includes Steve Hamp , the Hamp family , and Rob Walton , owner of the Broncos .

, the , and , owner of the . It’s a new chapter in Detroit sports — with Hamp helping lead the charge.

Why It Matters

The TGL has been generating major buzz since its inception — blending golf with cutting-edge tech, team competition, and a primetime TV format. Now, Detroit officially has a seat at the table, with the city’s passionate fanbase and growing sports footprint making it a natural fit.

And for Lions fans, it’s yet another sign that Sheila Hamp is continuing to invest not just in football — but in the culture of Detroit sports as a whole.

Who’s Involved?

Alongside Sheila and Steve Hamp, the ownership group includes:

Michael and Peter Hamp

Kevin Kelleher

Rob Walton, owner of the Denver Broncos

This collective joins a growing list of high-profile investors in the TGL, which already features teams backed by names like Serena Williams, Steph Curry, and Fenway Sports Group.

What They’re Saying

“Detroit is a fantastic sports town,” said TGL co-founder Mike McCarley. “The city has a championship legacy and Detroit fans are passionate about their teams and they’ll let you know it. TGL’s inaugural season generated extensive interest in its expansion process, and we’re proud to welcome Motor City Golf Club and its ownership group.”

The new team is expected to begin TGL competition in 2027, joining a growing lineup of franchises competing in this high-tech, high-energy golf league.

What Is TGL?

TGL is not your traditional PGA-style tournament. It’s an innovative, tech-infused league that:

Takes place in custom-built indoor arenas

Features teams of PGA Tour stars

Includes virtual and live-action golf in prime time

in prime time Aims to bring younger fans into the sport

With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as co-founders, it’s already got serious star power. Add in cities like Detroit, and you’ve got a true nationwide footprint forming.

The Big Picture

Sheila Hamp is showing once again she’s not afraid to think big.

From transforming the Lions into one of the NFL’s most exciting teams, to helping launch Motor City Golf Club, she’s making bold moves in both football and golf.

More importantly? She’s investing in Detroit, helping the city grow its profile as one of America’s best sports towns.

The Bottom Line

The Motor City is about to make some noise on the golf course — and Sheila Hamp is leading the charge.

With TGL’s debut season around the corner and Motor City Golf Club set to launch in 2027, Detroit fans have yet another team to rally behind.

From Ford Field to fairways — Hamp’s vision is taking Detroit sports to the next level.