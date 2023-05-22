Shemy Schembechler releases statement to apologize for liking tweets

Shemy Schembechler, son of renowned Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, has publicly apologized for liking a series of controversial tweets that ultimately led to his resignation from the football program. The tweets he engaged with covered various contentious topics, including quotes by Thomas Sowell, support for RFK Jr., discussions about government reliance among black people, Jim Crow references, a tweet depicting black people fighting and tagged as Biden voters, and opinions on the negative consequences of the 2020 BLM riots. Additionally, some tweets he liked referenced Jason Whitlock's claim that the breakdown of the nuclear family posed the greatest threat to black Americans.

In a statement released through a PR firm, Shemy Schembechler expressed remorse for his actions and emphasized the importance of recognizing the historical hardships faced by the Black community. Following the public discovery of his liked tweets, he lost his job, and his Twitter account has since been deactivated. Michigan Athletics expressed commitment to creating an inclusive environment and supporting diversity and equity, signaling their stance on the matter. Shemy's swift resignation, coupled with the consequences he faced, indicates the seriousness with which such actions are taken in the realm of major college sports.

“Any words or philosophies that in any way seek to underplay the immeasurable suffering and long-term economic and social inequities that hundreds of years of slavery and the ‘Jim Crow’ era caused for Black Americans is wrong,” Schembechler said in his statement. “I was wrong. We must never sanitize morally unsanitary, historical behaviors that have hindered the Black community, or any other community. There are no historical silver linings for the experience of our brothers and sisters.”

Shemy Schembechler's actions on social media led to a swift and consequential downfall. By liking controversial tweets, he compromised his position within the Michigan Football program. This incident serves as a cautionary tale, reminding individuals that thoughtless engagement with divisive content can have severe ramifications for their careers. It underscores the importance of practicing discretion and considering the potential consequences before interacting with controversial material online.