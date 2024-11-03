fb
Sunday, November 3, 2024
HomeCollege SportsU of MSherrone Moore Calls Out Big Ten Over Oregon Touchdown Call
U of M

Sherrone Moore Calls Out Big Ten Over Oregon Touchdown Call

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

In a heated post-game discussion, Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore expressed his frustration over a controversial call during the recent game against the Oregon Ducks. With the score tied at 0-0, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel connected with Evan Stewart for what was initially ruled a two-yard touchdown pass. However, replays clearly showed the ball hitting the ground before Stewart gained possession, raising questions about the accuracy of the officials' call.

If the pass had been ruled incomplete, it would have set up Oregon with a critical fourth-and-goal situation. Speculation surrounds whether the Ducks would have opted to go for it or settled for a field goal. Regardless, the lack of clarity around the call left fans and analysts alike pondering the potential impact on the game.

Moore did not hold back in his comments regarding the situation. “Every touchdown is supposed to be reviewed,” he stated as quoted by Maize N Brew. “I think that’s something that we gotta talk to the Big Ten about. So that definitely should have been called and then looked at.” His remarks highlighted the automatic review process for scoring plays, which seemingly failed in this instance.

Sherrone Moore named a semifinalist Sherrone Moore releases statement Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs Sherrone Moore Releases Statement on Denard Robinson

The officials' decision not to overturn the touchdown was a pivotal moment in the game, and while it may not have directly altered the ultimate outcome, it certainly affected the Wolverines' chances. Had the call been corrected, Michigan would have faced a different scenario, potentially keeping them within striking distance as they entered the fourth quarter.

Moore's frustration reflects a broader concern within the coaching community about the consistency and reliability of officiating in college football. With the Big Ten’s credibility at stake, there may be increased scrutiny on how such calls are handled moving forward.

As the Wolverines prepare for their next matchup, the missed opportunity against Oregon serves as a reminder of the importance of precise officiating in high-stakes games. With the season continuing, Michigan will be focused on bouncing back and ensuring that they control their destiny on the field—free from the impact of officiating errors.

Previous article
Ezekiel Elliott’s Epic Fail Could End His Career
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Graham Brian on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Steve on Rumor: Adam Schefter Predicts Detroit Lions Trade Deadline Deal
Bill Collins on Detroit Lions Offense Will Run Up Score Until…
Amanda Allen on Kelly Stafford Reveals Her True Feelings About Taylor Swift
Jayson Mulvany on Former NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett
Jayson Mulvany on Detroit Lions Predicted To Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade For Maxx Crosby
Jayson Mulvany on Michigan State RB Nate Carter Fuels ‘Lil Bro’ Mentality With Post Game Comment
Steve Marshall on Former NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett
Craig Porzondek on Former NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett
A. K. 57 on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions