Sherrone Moore Calls Out Big Ten Over Oregon Touchdown Call

In a heated post-game discussion, Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore expressed his frustration over a controversial call during the recent game against the Oregon Ducks. With the score tied at 0-0, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel connected with Evan Stewart for what was initially ruled a two-yard touchdown pass. However, replays clearly showed the ball hitting the ground before Stewart gained possession, raising questions about the accuracy of the officials' call.

Another look at the Oregon TD shows the ball may have hit the ground on the catch



If the pass had been ruled incomplete, it would have set up Oregon with a critical fourth-and-goal situation. Speculation surrounds whether the Ducks would have opted to go for it or settled for a field goal. Regardless, the lack of clarity around the call left fans and analysts alike pondering the potential impact on the game.

Moore did not hold back in his comments regarding the situation. “Every touchdown is supposed to be reviewed,” he stated as quoted by Maize N Brew. “I think that’s something that we gotta talk to the Big Ten about. So that definitely should have been called and then looked at.” His remarks highlighted the automatic review process for scoring plays, which seemingly failed in this instance.

The officials' decision not to overturn the touchdown was a pivotal moment in the game, and while it may not have directly altered the ultimate outcome, it certainly affected the Wolverines' chances. Had the call been corrected, Michigan would have faced a different scenario, potentially keeping them within striking distance as they entered the fourth quarter.

Moore's frustration reflects a broader concern within the coaching community about the consistency and reliability of officiating in college football. With the Big Ten’s credibility at stake, there may be increased scrutiny on how such calls are handled moving forward.

As the Wolverines prepare for their next matchup, the missed opportunity against Oregon serves as a reminder of the importance of precise officiating in high-stakes games. With the season continuing, Michigan will be focused on bouncing back and ensuring that they control their destiny on the field—free from the impact of officiating errors.