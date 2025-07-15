Sherrone Moore Compares Bryce Underwood to J.J. McCarthy

Sherrone Moore Says Bryce Underwood Handles Pressure Like J.J. McCarthy

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore had high praise for freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, comparing the five-star recruit’s poise to that of former Wolverines signal-caller J.J. McCarthy. In Moore’s words, “He handles the pressure better than any freshman I’ve ever been around.”

That’s a bold statement, especially coming from a coach who watched McCarthy lead Michigan to a Big Ten title and a national championship appearance.

Underwood Draws Attention as Top National Recruit

Underwood, a Belleville native and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan earlier this year. That decision turned heads across the college football landscape and added weight to the expectations he now carries into fall camp in Ann Arbor.

Moore acknowledged that staying close to home brings extra scrutiny.

“The closest was J.J., and J.J. handled it really well,” Moore said, referencing the last highly touted quarterback to face similar pressure in the program.

Nothing Handed, Everything Earned

Despite the hype, Moore made it clear that Underwood won’t be handed the starting job.

“I’m not promising you anything. You’ve got to go earn it,” he told the freshman during early meetings.

Underwood is expected to compete for the job this fall against multiple experienced players, including transfer quarterbacks and returning underclassmen. The coaching staff is emphasizing competition, preparation, and mental maturity as the keys to earning reps, even for a player of Underwood’s pedigree.

Ready for the Spotlight?

For now, Underwood is still adjusting to the pace and complexity of the college game, but Moore remains confident in the freshman’s potential to grow within Michigan’s system. His ability to handle attention, pressure, and high-stakes expectations has drawn early comparisons to McCarthy, and that’s not something Moore throws around lightly.

As the 2025 season approaches, all eyes will be on Underwood’s progress and whether he can rise to the moment like his predecessor did.

