Report:Sherrone Moore Was Alerted to Alleged Rape

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, a newly unredacted Ann Arbor police report raises fresh questions about what former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore knew about a sexual assault allegation involving former Wolverines staffer LaTroy Lewis, and what happened after he allegedly learned about it.

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According to new reporting based on the police documents, a woman told investigators that she contacted Moore the day after she says Lewis raped her in December 2024. Lewis has denied the allegation through his attorney, and the Ann Arbor Police Department ultimately closed its investigation without filing charges. The case can be reopened.

The newly disclosed information adds another layer to a story that has already produced questions about oversight and reporting within Michigan’s former football operation.

According to the report, the woman said she spoke with Moore through Snapchat audio about the alleged assault. The police report states that Moore told her he would “handle it,” while also indicating investigators received images of Snapchat conversations between Moore and the woman.

That detail is significant because Michigan’s sexual misconduct policy identifies certain employees as “Individuals with Reporting Obligations.” Under the university’s policy, those individuals are required to report information they receive concerning possible prohibited conduct to the university’s Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX office. University materials also state that people in designated roles have an obligation to report information concerning possible sexual misconduct.

The Free Press reported that a head football coach fell under that reporting requirement in late 2024.

Questions Remain About What Michigan Knew

A university police spokeswoman told the Free Press that her department had no record of an investigation involving Lewis. Ann Arbor police, meanwhile, said in February that the department had only recently learned of the allegations, a timeline also documented when the Lewis investigation became public earlier this year.

Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, previously said he “did not fail to report misconduct,” but recently declined to tell the Free Press whether Moore received the woman’s rape allegation or whether he reported it to university officials. Michigan has declined to say whether Moore made such a report.

The development comes after Michigan fired Moore for cause in December 2025 following a separate university investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Michigan subsequently commissioned a much broader examination of its athletic department. That review identified concerns involving accountability, oversight and reporting practices, even though investigators said they did not find evidence of widespread misconduct.

Michigan has already settled with the woman. The Free Press reported in August that the university agreed to pay nearly $1.2 million to resolve her claims, with $848,000 going to her and $352,000 to her attorney, Karen Truszkowski. The university denies the allegations, and the agreement released any legal claims against Michigan and its current or former employees.

What the Report Does and Does Not Establish

The newly released police report does not establish that Moore violated university policy. It does establish a more specific timeline than was previously public, including the woman’s account that Michigan’s head football coach was told about the alleged assault immediately after she says it occurred.

That leaves Michigan with a straightforward unanswered question: What, if anything, happened after that conversation?