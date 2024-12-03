Sherrone Moore Makes MAJOR Announcement Regarding Michigan OC Kirk Campbell

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has made a bold decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell following a disappointing 7-5 season. Despite the Wolverines’ victory over Ohio State in Columbus, Moore decided that a change was necessary to improve the team’s offensive performance moving forward.

“After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction,” Moore said via MGoBlue.com. “This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football, and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors.”

In the wake of Campbell's departure, tight ends coach Steve Casula will step in as the interim offensive coordinator while Moore begins the process of a national search for Campbell’s permanent replacement. The change marks a significant shift for the Wolverines as they aim to rebound from a season that fell short of expectations.