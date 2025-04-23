Sherrone Moore Provides Injury Update on Michigan QB Mikey Keene

Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore says transfer QB Mikey Keene will be full-go in June after recovering from injury. Keene brings a wealth of starting experience to the Wolverines.

The Michigan Wolverines didn’t have their full quarterback room available during spring practices, but head coach Sherrone Moore made it clear this week that one key piece is on his way back.

During an appearance on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen, Moore provided an encouraging update on graduate transfer QB Mikey Keene, who missed spring camp with an undisclosed injury.

Mikey Keene injury update

Mikey Keene Set to Return in June

“He’ll be available full … he’s throwing right now … he’ll be full-go, available in June,” Moore said via On3Sports. “So, he’ll be able to do everything with the team — workouts, throws, everything.”

Keene, who transferred in from Fresno State, brings more starting experience than any other quarterback on the roster. His resume includes 39 career games, over 8,000 passing yards, and 65 touchdowns.

QB Competition Heating Up This Summer

With Jadyn Davis and freshman Bryce Underwood handling spring reps, Keene’s full return this summer adds another layer of intrigue to what should be a competitive quarterback battle heading into the fall.

Moore has made it clear he values leadership and experience, and Keene checks both boxes. His summer return could shape the Wolverines’ offensive identity heading into a pivotal 2025 season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]