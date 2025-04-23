Sherrone Moore Provides Injury Update on Michigan QB Mikey Keene

Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore says transfer QB Mikey Keene will be full-go in June after recovering from injury. Keene brings a wealth of starting experience to the Wolverines.

The Michigan Wolverines didn’t have their full quarterback room available during spring practices, but head coach Sherrone Moore made it clear this week that one key piece is on his way back.

During an appearance on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen, Moore provided an encouraging update on graduate transfer QB Mikey Keene, who missed spring camp with an undisclosed injury.

Mikey Keene Set to Return in June

“He’ll be available full … he’s throwing right now … he’ll be full-go, available in June,” Moore said via On3Sports. “So, he’ll be able to do everything with the team — workouts, throws, everything.”

Keene, who transferred in from Fresno State, brings more starting experience than any other quarterback on the roster. His resume includes 39 career games, over 8,000 passing yards, and 65 touchdowns.

QB Competition Heating Up This Summer

With Jadyn Davis and freshman Bryce Underwood handling spring reps, Keene’s full return this summer adds another layer of intrigue to what should be a competitive quarterback battle heading into the fall.

Moore has made it clear he values leadership and experience, and Keene checks both boxes. His summer return could shape the Wolverines’ offensive identity heading into a pivotal 2025 season.