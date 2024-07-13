in U of M

Sherrone Moore on Michigan’s 2024 Goals and the Iconic ‘M’ Hat

Sherrone Moore Discusses Michigan’s Fall Camp Expectations and Upholding ‘The Standard’

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore shared insights on the upcoming fall camp, the team’s culture, and the legacy he aims to maintain. With Michigan having won 40 of its last 43 games and securing a national championship in 2023, Moore emphasized the significance of upholding the high standards set by the program.

Moore highlighted the importance of developing both physical and mental resilience during fall camp. “I think the biggest thing you want to see is you create a callous of physicality and a mentality to continue to sustain and strain in tight moments,” Moore said in an interview with Big Ten Network. The goal is to prepare the team for challenging moments while maintaining player health.

Sherrone Moore on Upholding Tradition and ‘The Standard’

Under Sherrone Moore’s leadership, Michigan aims to continue its legacy of excellence. Moore stressed that regardless of who is on the field, the expectations remain the same.

“When you wear the block ‘M,’ you wear it with pride and you go attack it and try to go win championships,” Moore asserted.

This mindset is ingrained in the returning players, even those stepping into more prominent roles following the departure of 13 NFL Draft picks.

Reflecting on his new role, Moore described it as both a blessing and a challenge.

“Sometimes, slightly chaotic, but we feel like we live great in chaos,” he remarked.

Adopting the skinny block ‘M’ hat, a symbol worn by former coaches Jim Harbaugh and Bo Schembechler, Moore continues to honor Michigan’s traditions.

“It’s pretty cool to wear this hat, the skinny ‘M,’ and a tradition I wanted to carry on,” he noted.

Players’ Reaction and Championship Victory

Sherrone Moore acknowledged the significance of the players’ positive response to him being named head coach. “Super excited that I can lead this group of players,” he said. Winning the national championship was a surreal moment for Moore, taking days to fully grasp the achievement. “To take that in, in that moment was something special.”

Balancing Responsibilities and Personal Time

June focuses on recruiting, while Moore hopes to spend July with his family. His approach combines dedication to his professional role with the importance of personal time.

Sherrone Moore is clearly committed to maintaining Michigan’s football legacy, ensuring the team upholds its high standards, and looking forward to embracing new challenges.


Written by W.G. Brady

