Friday, October 25, 2024
U of M

Sherrone Moore Reportedly Spearheads Push For Bryce Underwood

W.G. Brady
In a significant development for Michigan football, head coach Sherrone Moore has reportedly taken the lead in an aggressive push to poach five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU. According to Josh Henschke of Maize & Brew Review, this pursuit has gained traction, with Underwood reportedly showing a positive reception to Michigan’s advances. Underwood, who previously committed to LSU, is now reportedly “torn” over his next steps.

Sherrone Moore, along with Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, has been working closely on advancing Michigan's NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) efforts to attract top talent like Underwood. Their work, which includes impressive fundraising initiatives, has been a key factor in Michigan’s push to make serious waves in the recruiting world. These efforts signal the Wolverines' intent to make NIL deals a cornerstone of their recruiting strategy, especially as they compete for the nation's top talents like Underwood.

Underwood, considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country, has a decision to make, but Michigan’s NIL strategy could play a critical role in swaying him to flip his commitment from LSU. The Wolverines are making it clear they will not back down without giving it their all, and with the leadership of Moore and the support of the athletic department, Michigan is positioning itself as a major contender in the NIL era of college football.

All eyes will be on Underwood’s next move, as Michigan continues to push hard for the highly coveted recruit.

3 Detroit Lions Starters Return To Practice, 1 Key Defender Still OUT
Jameson Williams Makes Decision On Whether Or Not To Appeal Suspension
