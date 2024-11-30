Sherrone Moore Reveals If Will Johnson, Colston Loveland Will Play Vs. Ohio State

As the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) prepare for their pivotal matchup against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) this afternoon in Columbus, head coach Sherrone Moore has made an important announcement regarding the availability of two key players: cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland.

In a statement made just moments ago, Moore confirmed that both Johnson and Loveland will be sidelined for today's game. This news comes as a significant blow to Michigan, as Johnson has been a standout cornerback and Loveland one of their most reliable offensive weapons this season.

Ohio State enters the game as a heavy favorite, with many predicting a huge victory over the Wolverines. The absence of Johnson, a key figure in Michigan's secondary, and Loveland, a primary target in the passing game, will make the challenge even more difficult for the unranked Wolverines as they look to pull off an upset on the road.

Despite the odds, Michigan will look to rally behind their remaining playmakers and find a way to compete against one of the nation’s top teams. With Johnson and Loveland unavailable, the Wolverines will need significant contributions from their depth and a strong game plan to stay in the hunt for a potential victory over their bitter rivals.