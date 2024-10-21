Sherrone Moore Sounds Off on Michigan’s Disappointing Season

As the Michigan Wolverines prepare for their annual rivalry game against Michigan State this Saturday, first-year head coach Sherrone Moore addressed the media, discussing the current state of his program, the team's struggles, and what they're doing to right the ship. Michigan, now 4-3 on the season, is coming off back-to-back tough losses against Washington and Illinois, and Moore made it clear that the focus is on getting back on track.

A Frustrating Start to the Season

Moore didn’t sugarcoat his feelings about the Wolverines’ record so far.

“I mean, obviously not happy with the record. Not happy with the losses,” Moore said as quoted by Josh Henschke. “I really just want our kids to be in a good place mentally and spiritually. So that's where we are. We're 4-3, but our job now is to get better to be 5-3 this week.”

For Moore, the frustration lies in the team’s inability to execute when it matters most. While Michigan has had its moments, it’s been the lack of consistency and costly mistakes—especially turnovers—that have hurt them the most.

The Biggest Disappointment

When asked what the most disappointing aspect of the season has been, Moore emphasized the importance of winning every game and not pointing fingers.

“We're all in this together,” he said. “We're not going to point fingers at any position, any people. For us, just winning those games and taking care of the football as a whole collective unit.”

Indeed, turnovers have plagued the Wolverines this season, and Moore pointed out that protecting the ball has been a significant focus.

“I just think it's about us taking care of the football. Again, I'll say it. I can say it tirelessly. You look at really what we've done, it’s because of the football,” Moore added. He referenced J.J. McCarthy’s interception issues earlier in the season, noting how crucial it is to limit mistakes.

Areas of Growth

Despite the disappointment, Moore sees areas where his team has shown growth, particularly on the defensive side.

“I think defensively the guys have really bounced back and done some really good things for us overall,” he said. Moore mentioned players like Jyaire Hill, who has stepped up and made impactful plays after being challenged.

“Offensively, we've got to take the steps to go get there,” Moore admitted, highlighting the need for the offense to catch up to the defense’s progress.

Staying Engaged Despite the Losses

With three losses on the record, some might worry about the Wolverines’ ability to stay motivated. But Moore isn’t concerned.

“I mean, I think you look at the end of the game and what the score was, and you saw Mason Graham, you saw Kenneth Grant, you saw those guys playing their hearts out at the end of the game,” Moore said. “The culture oversees the losses right now.”

Moore emphasized that the team’s pride and commitment go beyond wins and losses, as the players continue to fight for themselves, their teammates, and the Michigan program.

The Road Ahead

This week’s game against Michigan State offers a significant opportunity for the Wolverines to bounce back. As always, the rivalry game carries extra weight, and both teams will be eager to make a statement. For Michigan, getting a win against their in-state rivals would provide a much-needed confidence boost as they look to turn their season around.

“We're going to continue to fight regardless of what it is,” Moore said, reiterating his team’s determination.

The Wolverines will take the field on Saturday, aiming to improve to 5-3 and reignite their season.