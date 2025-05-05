Sherrone Moore named a semifinalist Sherrone Moore Says Michigan

Report: Michigan to Suspend Sherrone Moore for Multiple Games

Michigan's Sherrone Moore will miss two games in 2025 due to self-imposed sanctions related to the Stalions scouting scandal.

Michigan football will be without its head coach, Sherrone Moore, for two games this upcoming season — and it’s all tied to the fallout from the infamous Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal.

According to multiple industry sources, including ESPN, Moore’s suspension is part of a self-imposed penalty by the University of Michigan, with potential for additional NCAA discipline still on the table.

The Games Moore Will Miss

Moore will be barred from coaching during Week 3 vs. Central Michigan and Week 4 at Nebraska. He will not be allowed to perform any team-related duties during those weeks and will also face further recruiting restrictions. These penalties are part of Michigan’s efforts to get ahead of the NCAA’s eventual ruling.

What Sparked the Suspension?

The suspension stems from the discovery that Moore allegedly deleted a thread of 52 text messages exchanged with former staffer Connor Stalions—the figure at the heart of the signal-stealing allegations.

Even though Moore ultimately turned over the deleted messages to NCAA enforcement, the deletion itself was enough to warrant a Level II violation under NCAA guidelines.

Ties to a Broader Scandal

Let’s not forget: Michigan is still under heavy scrutiny. The university received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in August 2024, detailing 11 violations—six of which are considered Level I, the most serious tier. These include improper scouting, use of recording equipment, and now communication infractions.

This saga has already cost Michigan staffers and raised concerns about the program’s long-term culture under Jim Harbaugh’s leadership, which Moore inherited after the 2023 season.

Timing is Everything

There’s a silver lining for Moore and the Wolverines. His suspension won’t begin until after Michigan’s marquee Week 2 showdown against Oklahoma. So he’ll still be on the sidelines for one of the most anticipated non-conference games of the year.

A final ruling from the NCAA is expected before the 2025 season officially kicks off, but for now, Michigan is hoping that taking early disciplinary action will mitigate further penalties.

The Bottom Line

While Sherrone Moore’s suspension isn’t ideal, it could help Michigan in the long run by showing proactive compliance. Moore remains a rising star in the coaching world, and if the Wolverines stay focused, this temporary setback might not derail their championship hopes in 2025.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

