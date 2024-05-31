Sherrone Moore Updates on Michigan QB Jack Tuttle’s Condition

As the University of Michigan gears up for the upcoming NCAA season, the focus sharpens on the quarterback competition that has captivated Wolverines fans. Jack Tuttle, a seasoned player with substantial college football experience from his time at Indiana and Michigan, is a prominent contender for the starting quarterback slot. However, his journey this preseason has been hindered by an injury which kept him from participating in the spring game.

Michigan’s head coach, Sherrone Moore, provided some much-needed optimism regarding Tuttle’s condition. At a recent camp, Moore reassured the media about Tuttle’s recovery progress. “He’s throwing, he’s full speed, and he’s rolling,” Moore stated, highlighting that Tuttle is back in action and performing well during practice sessions. This update is a relief for the team, considering Tuttle’s critical role in the ongoing quarterback competition.

Despite the challenge presented by the injury, Tuttle remains a solid candidate for the starting position. Coach Moore emphasized Tuttle’s potential based on his experiences, “He’ll be in it. We talked about this as a team, as a staff. The dudes that he backed up are Michael Penix and JJ McCarthy. So he’s got talent and we’ll see what happens when he gets to fall camp.”

The post-spring game evaluations from Michigan’s QB coach, Kirk Campbell, also highlighted the talents and improvements within the team. “Alex [Orji] has been much better as a passer,” Campbell explained, showing confidence in the team’s capabilities. The detailed assessment provided by Campbell after the spring game gives insights into the strengths of other quarterback contenders like Davis Warren, Jayden Denegal, and Jadyn Davis.