Wednesday, November 20, 2024
U of M

Sherrone Moore’s Cryptic Tweet Has Michigan Football Fans LOSING THEIR MINDS!!!

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Just moments ago, Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore sent out a tweet that has fans everywhere talking. The tweet was simple but enigmatic, reading “#GoBlue” followed by an eyes emoji—leaving everyone guessing what could be coming next.

Some believe the tweet could be a hint that Michigan is on the verge of flipping 5-star quarterback Bryce Young from LSU, while others are speculating it could signal another high-profile commitment. With early signing day on December 4 just around the corner, it’s clear that things are about to get very interesting in Ann Arbor.

Fans are on high alert, with social media buzzing over the possibilities. Could Moore’s tweet mean a huge recruiting win for Michigan? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain—the Wolverines' fanbase is already losing their minds in anticipation!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
