Shirtless golfer attacks man with flagstick during crazy fight [Video]

Every now and then, a video surfaces that makes me wonder, “what in the hell is wrong with the human race?”

Well, in the video you are about to see a fight breaks out between two very out-of-shape men, who are swinging at each other as if their lives depend on it. After the fight slows down a bit (probably because they were too tired to continue), one of the men, who is shirtless at this point, goes and grabs the flagstick and attacks the other man.

Check it out.

Nothing like a good old fashioned fight on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/7o1KPquag8 — MyBookie Sportsbook (@MyBookieBet) April 14, 2021