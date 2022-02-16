Shirtless, sauced up Aaron Donald may have just given away his plans for 2022

Aaron Donald is still the best defensive player in the NFL, but according to reports, he may have played his final game in the league.

Just moments before the kickoff of Super Bowl LVI, reports surfaced that Donald may be playing in his final game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Well, Donald and the Rams won the Super Bowl and the big question in Los Angeles is whether or not he will retire from football.

Donald may have given us that answer on Wednesday during the Rams Super Bowl parade.

During the parade, Rams head coach Sean McVay chants, “Run it back, run it back, run it back,” prior to Donald saying, “Why not run it back?!?!”

“We built a super team. If we can bring the super team back, why not run it back? We could be world champs again!”

Now, Donald was clearly doing a bit of boozing but this does not sound like a man who is planning to retire.