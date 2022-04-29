Shocking development emerges at 2022 NFL Draft regarding QB Malik Willis

Not too long ago, there were some who believed the Detroit Lions would select QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As the draft approached, many were certain that Willis was a top 20 pick at a minimum.

Well, the first round came and gone and Willis did not hear his name called at all.

Fast forward to Friday night when there was plenty of speculation that Willis would be selected in the second round by either the Seattle Seahawks or New Orleans Saints.

Folks, that did not happen as the second round is now in the books and Willis has shockingly dropped to the third round.

In fact, the only QB who has been selected so far in the draft is Kenny Pickett, who was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round.