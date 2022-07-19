Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani calls shot then delivers at MLB All-Star Game [Video]

How can you not love Los Angeles Angels P/OF Shohei Ohtani?

Just prior to leading off the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Ohtani was interviewed and when asked what he was looking forward to the most, he called his shot.

“First pitch, first swing,” Ohtani said.

Moments later, Ohtani stepped to the plate and sure enough, he swung at the first pitch from Clayton Kershaw of the National League for a leadoff single.

Unfortunately, the fun ended there for Ohtani as he ended up getting picked first base off by Kershaw.

