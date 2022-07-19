Shohei Ohtani calls shot then delivers at MLB All-Star Game [Video]

How can you not love Los Angeles Angels P/OF Shohei Ohtani?
Just prior to leading off the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Ohtani was interviewed and when asked what he was looking forward to the most, he called his shot.
“First pitch, first swing,” Ohtani said.
“First pitch, first swing” 🤣
Protect Shohei at all costs
Moments later, Ohtani stepped to the plate and sure enough, he swung at the first pitch from Clayton Kershaw of the National League for a leadoff single.
Babe Ruth: Called shot in the 1932 World Series
Shohei Ohtani: Called shot in the 2022 All-Star Game
Unfortunately, the fun ended there for Ohtani as he ended up getting picked first base off by Kershaw.
KERSHAW PICKS OFF OHTANI 👏
