Ok, I am embarrassed to admit that I have never seen or heard of this Shohei Ohtani moment and I feel obligated to share it with you.

Take a look as Ohtani literally hits a ball through the roof of a domed stadium.

Never forget that time Shohei Ohtani literally hit a ball through the roof. What does he have in store for tonight's @TMobile #HRDerby? pic.twitter.com/TEVJEHsVHY — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2021