Detroit Pistons News

Short-handed Pistons lose at home to the Memphis Grizzlies 125-112

By Charlie Harrison IV

Charlie Harrison IV
Born and raised in Detroit, I grew up a fan of Detroit sports. Sports has been my #1 love for as long as I can remember. I am currently a software developer (my day job) who joined this team to express my love for the game.

The Detroit Pistons (17-29) couldn’t get it done tonight, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies (21-24) at home 125-112. A bad first quarter doomed the Pistons, who went into the second quarter down 35-23. The game was tied 105-105 with 4:43 left remaining in the game, but Memphis went on a 20-7 run to ice the Piston’s chances of completing the comeback. The Grizzlies snapped a two-game losing streak with tonight’s victory. Prior to tonight’s defeat, the Pistons won three of their last four games.

Andre Drummond (lip laceration) did not play in tonight’s game. Drummond has missed the last two games, but the injury he suffered against the Washington Wizards earlier this week appears to only be minor. Drummond was warming up prior to tonight’s game so he could return tomorrow against the Brooklyn Nets. Bruce Brown Jr. (illness) was also unable to play in tonight’s game. Luke Kennard is still nursing a knee injury and isn’t expected to return until after the All-Star break next month.

Reggie Jackson was placed in the starting lineup tonight, joining Derrick Rose in the back-court. Reggie finished tonight’s game with 14 points and six assists. Derrick Rose finished with 22 points and eight assists. With tonight’s performance, Derrick Rose has now scored at least 20 points in eleven straight games.

Thon Maker, making his second consecutive start in place of Andre Drummond, finished tonight’s game with 11 points and eight rebounds. Christian Wood finished with 20 points and six rebounds.

Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya re-entered the starting lineup but continued his slump, scoring only five points on 2-of-4 shooting in 23 minutes. With Blake Griffin out for the remainder of the season, the Pistons will continue to look to Doumbouya for production.

Former Michigan State star Jaren Jackson Jr. led all Grizzlies in scoring tonight. Jackson finished tonight’s game with 29 points and six rebounds. Rookie of the year front-runner Ja Morant finished with a double-double, scoring 16 points while dishing out 12 assists.

The Pistons will conclude the second half of their back to back at home against the struggling Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night at 7 PM.

