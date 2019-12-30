Short-handed Pistons lose on the road to the Utah Jazz

The Detroit Pistons (12-22) couldn’t get it done tonight, losing to the Utah Jazz (21-12) on the road 104-81. Including tonight’s game, the Pistons have now lost seven straight in a head to head matchup against the Jazz.

The Pistons came into tonight’s game losing seven of their last ten games. The Jazz came into this one winning eight of their last ten games. The Pistons kept this one close by taking a 40-39 lead by halftime, but the Pistons lack of depth caught up to them in the third quarter, as the Jazz outscored the Pistons 29-18 in the third quarter to give them a double-digit lead. The Pistons tried to fight back in the fourth quarter but ran out of gas and was unable to recover from Utah’s third-quarter onslaught.

The Pistons were once again without All-Star forward Blake Griffin (sore left knee). Markieff Morris, who is Griffin’s primary backup, also did not suit up for tonight’s game due to a left foot sprain. Joining them on the sidelines tonight were Reggie Jackson (back) and Luke Kennard (knee).

Utah’s off-season acquisition Mike Conley did not play in tonight’s game due to a hamstring injury. Conley re-injured his hamstring against the Orlando Magic on December 17th and currently does not have a firm timetable to return.

For the Pistons, it was Derrick Rose leading the charge in a losing effort. Derrick Rose finished tonight’s game with 20 points and four assists. Andre Drummond finished with another double-double, scoring 15 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. Drummond finished with five steals but also committed seven turnovers.

For Utah, Donovan Mitchell led the team with 23 points. Recent acquisition Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points for the Jazz. Clarkson was brought over via trade with the Cleveland Cavilers on December 23rd in exchange for former Jazz point guard Dante Exum. Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert finished with a double-double as well, scoring 13 points while pulling down 19 rebounds.

The Pistons will enjoy the next two days off before returning to action this Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road at 10:30 PM.