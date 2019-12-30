29.3 F
Detroit
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Short-handed Pistons lose on the road to the Utah Jazz

By Charlie Harrison IV

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia releases statement on fired assistants

On New Year’s Eve, news broke that the Detroit Lions had fired six assistant coaches. Here is the statement from...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions fire 6 assistant coaches

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have fired six assistant coaches. From Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: The Lions fired...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

ESPN names former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson as decade’s best receiver

This won't be a surprise to anyone! Former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson was named by ESPN as the...
Read more
Charlie Harrison IV
Born and raised in Detroit, I grew up a fan of Detroit sports. Sports has been my #1 love for as long as I can remember. I am currently a software developer (my day job) who joined this team to express my love for the game.

The Detroit Pistons (12-22) couldn’t get it done tonight, losing to the Utah Jazz (21-12) on the road 104-81. Including tonight’s game, the Pistons have now lost seven straight in a head to head matchup against the Jazz.

 

The Pistons came into tonight’s game losing seven of their last ten games. The Jazz came into this one winning eight of their last ten games. The Pistons kept this one close by taking a 40-39 lead by halftime, but the Pistons lack of depth caught up to them in the third quarter, as the Jazz outscored the Pistons 29-18 in the third quarter to give them a double-digit lead. The Pistons tried to fight back in the fourth quarter but ran out of gas and was unable to recover from Utah’s third-quarter onslaught.

The Pistons were once again without All-Star forward Blake Griffin (sore left knee). Markieff Morris, who is Griffin’s primary backup, also did not suit up for tonight’s game due to a left foot sprain. Joining them on the sidelines tonight were Reggie Jackson (back) and Luke Kennard (knee).

Utah’s off-season acquisition Mike Conley did not play in tonight’s game due to a hamstring injury. Conley re-injured his hamstring against the Orlando Magic on December 17th and currently does not have a firm timetable to return.

For the Pistons, it was Derrick Rose leading the charge in a losing effort. Derrick Rose finished tonight’s game with 20 points and four assists. Andre Drummond finished with another double-double, scoring 15 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. Drummond finished with five steals but also committed seven turnovers.

For Utah, Donovan Mitchell led the team with 23 points. Recent acquisition Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points for the Jazz. Clarkson was brought over via trade with the Cleveland Cavilers on December 23rd in exchange for former Jazz point guard Dante Exum. Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert finished with a double-double as well, scoring 13 points while pulling down 19 rebounds.

The Pistons will enjoy the next two days off before returning to action this Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers on the road at 10:30 PM.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin targeting top Michigan recruiter for DC position
Next articleRed Wings F Dylan Larkin says don’t vote for him for All-Star game

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia releases statement on fired assistants

On New Year’s Eve, news broke that the Detroit Lions had fired six assistant coaches. Here is the statement from...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions fire 6 assistant coaches

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions have fired six assistant coaches. From Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: The Lions fired strength coach Harold Nash, special-teams...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

ESPN names former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson as decade’s best receiver

Michael Whitaker - 0
This won't be a surprise to anyone! Former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson was named by ESPN as the decade's best wide receiver. In...
Read more
College Sports

Jim Harbaugh, Nick Saban describe mutual respect for one another

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide will get together tomorrow for the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Both head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons’ Derrick Rose seemingly unhappy with limited playing time

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose decided to sign with the Detroit Pistons this summer on a two-year deal in hopes of helping them advance...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Pistons’ Derrick Rose seemingly unhappy with limited playing time

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose decided to sign with the Detroit Pistons this summer on a two-year deal in hopes of helping them advance...
Read more

Pistons HC Dwane Casey won’t comment on what happens “behind closed doors” with Blake Griffin

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Pistons dropped their sixth game in their past seven in blowout fashion on Saturday night to the San Antonio Spurs. The home...
Read more

San Antonio gets their revenge, Pistons lose on the road

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (12-21) couldn't get it done on the road tonight, losing to the San Antonio Spurs (13-18) 136-109. The Spurs likely had...
Read more

Pistons get a much-needed home win against the Washington Wizards

Detroit Pistons News Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (12-20) were able to take care of business at home against the Washington Wizards (9-21), defeating the Wizards 132-102. This was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.