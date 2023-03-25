Should Detroit Lions select Peter Skoronski at No. 6?

The Detroit Lions could be faced with an important decision in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft – whether to select OT Peter Skoronski with their No. 6 pick. While Skoronski is highly regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in the draft cycle, many analysts are questioning whether taking a guard at No. 6 would be a good value for the Lions. Yet, two local Lions' beat writers believe the Lions will select Skoronski at No. 6. Despite his lack of arm length, Skoronski has the potential to be a Pro Bowl-caliber guard if he is moved inside, which would certainly be the case if the Lions select him.

Key Points

Two local beat writers (Dave Birkett and Justin Rogers) have the Lions selecting Skoronski with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Skoronski is highly regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in the draft cycle.

However, his lack of arm length has led many analysts to believe that he is better suited as an interior offensive lineman.

Skoronski's positive attributes suggest that if he is moved inside, he has the potential to be a Pro Bowl-caliber guard from Day 1.

While the Lions' offensive line is a strength of their team, taking a guard at No. 6 may not be the best value for their investment.

Guards tend to have lower positional value across the league compared to other positions.

Big Picture: Weighing positional value in the NFL Draft

The positional value of players in the NFL Draft is an important consideration for teams when making their selections. While Skoronski has positional range, the Lions may be better off selecting a defensive end or defensive tackle, which are deemed more valuable than an offensive guard. The question remains whether the potential value Skoronski brings to the Lions' offensive line is worth the investment of taking a guard at No. 6.

Bottom Line – To draft or not to draft Peter Skoronski

While Skoronski is highly regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft cycle, the Lions may want to pass on taking a guard with their No. 6 pick. While Skoronski has the potential to be a Pro Bowl-caliber guard if he is moved inside, guards tend to have lower positional value across the league compared to other positions. Ultimately, the Lions must weigh the potential value Skoronski brings to their offensive line against the positional value of other potential selections at the No. 6 pick. Now, if they can somehow get them outside of the Top 12 or so, then that would be a different story.