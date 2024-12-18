Should Detroit Lions Sign Veteran QB Who Wants To Return To NFL?

With the Detroit Lions enjoying a 12-2 record, tied for the best in the NFC, the team has certainly weathered a number of injuries this season. However, as the playoffs approach, one question looms: What if starting quarterback Jared Goff were to go down with an injury? Would the Lions be ready for such a scenario? Could second-year quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has only nine total pass attempts in his NFL career, step in and lead the team if needed?

One potential solution to consider is bringing back veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who recently expressed his plans to return to the NFL after a brief hiatus. Bridgewater, who spent a portion of his career with the Detroit Lions, has been coaching high school football in Florida, and just led his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, to a state championship. Following his success as a high school coach, Bridgewater appeared on NFL Network and shared that he plans to return to the NFL, possibly in the next two weeks.

“I wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back in February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football,” Bridgewater said on Tuesday’s edition of The Insiders.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1869178616493285639

The Case for Signing Bridgewater

Bridgewater’s experience and leadership could be valuable to a team like the Lions, who are poised for a playoff run but might be vulnerable at quarterback if Goff were to sustain an injury. While the Lions have invested in Hooker, who has the potential to be their future, his lack of experience at the NFL level raises questions about his ability to step into a high-pressure situation, such as a playoff game.

Bridgewater, on the other hand, has been a reliable backup throughout his career, having started 66 games in the NFL (includes one playoff game). His experience in a variety of offensive systems, including his brief stint with the Lions, could allow him to step in if needed and manage the game effectively.

With his recent success as a coach, Bridgewater’s leadership qualities are clearly evident. He could offer mentorship to Hooker while also providing the team with a safety net should Goff go down with an injury.

Trusting the Process

At the end of the day, the decision lies with Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. If they truly believe that Hooker is ready to step in and lead the team should the worst happen to Goff, then they can trust in their second-year quarterback to rise to the occasion. However, if they feel more comfortable with a veteran presence like Bridgewater, then adding him to the roster could provide peace of mind in case of an injury.

Bridgewater’s potential return to the NFL might be worth exploring, especially with the Lions' playoff aspirations on the line. Whether it’s Hooker or Bridgewater stepping up, the Lions need to be ready for any situation as they head into the most important stretch of their season.