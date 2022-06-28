The 2021-22 NHL season is in the books and the Detroit Red Wings have already shifted their focus to the 2022-23 campaign.

With the offseason upon us, it is going to be extremely interesting to see what the Red Wings do in terms of making their roster better for the 2022-23 season.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, he has been told that the Red Wings could be a potential fit for Montreal Canadiens D Jeff Petry.

Should Detroit Red Wings trade for D Jeff Petry?

Here is what LeBrun had to say about the Canadiens looking to trade Jeff Petry and how the Detroit Red Wings could be a potential fit.

The Canadiens are still looking to move Jeff Petry and it could very well happen over the next few weeks. Dallas, as I’ve mentioned before, remains a potential option if the Stars don’t re-sign pending UFA John Klingberg (there have yet to be talks on that front between the Stars and Klingberg’s agent and the sense I got Thursday is that Klingberg is most likely headed to market).

I’m also told Detroit could be a potential fit for Petry, a Michigan native. A handful of teams have shown interest in Petry, who has three more years on his deal at a $6.25M AAV. He has some measure of control with a modified no-trade clause but clearly still wants a change of scenery despite finishing the season strong in Montreal under Martin St. Louis.

Meanwhile, teams keep calling on Josh Anderson (among them the Oilers, I hear) and what they’re being told by Canadiens GM Kent Hughes is that he doesn’t intend to move him. They want him to be part of their rebuild. Having said that, there’s a sense if teams step up with a serious package led by a top prospect plus other assets that he could be pried away. But all things being equal, the Habs don’t really want to move him.

Personally, I would not mind seeing Jeff Petry on the Red Wings as he certainly would make them better in the short term.

That being said, is he worth $6.25 million per year for the next three seasons at the age of 34? Probably not.

Not to mention, the Red Wings would have to part ways with a prospect in addition to the $6.25M AAV salary to acquire Petry from the Canadiens and that is a no-go for me.

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Red Wings trade for Jeff Petry?

