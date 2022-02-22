Should the Detroit Lions add this crest similar to the Washington Commanders [Photo]

We know the Detroit Lions are eligible for a uniform change for the 2022 season but should they take things a step further by adopting a team crest similar to that of the Washington Commanders?

That is what one Lions fan suggested on Twitter, even going as far as creating a crest.

Check it out.

Should the #Lions add a crest similar to the Washington Commanders?#OnePride pic.twitter.com/cfA68pBrps — 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@LionsRoyalty) February 22, 2022

Personally, I am not a fan of this crest for a myriad of reasons but the biggest reason is that I am not a fan of pointing out that we have not won a championship since 1957. The Lions font would also have to be altered because it is awful and most fans would rather forget the WCF patch at this point.

Note: The Lions (then known as the Portsmouth Spartans) did not join the NFL until 1930 but they were technically founded in 1928, so that would have to be changed.