Should the Detroit Lions add this crest similar to the Washington Commanders [Photo]

We know the Detroit Lions are eligible for a uniform change for the 2022 season but should they take things a step further by adopting a team crest similar to that of the Washington Commanders?
That is what one Lions fan suggested on Twitter, even going as far as creating a crest.
Check it out.
Should the #Lions add a crest similar to the Washington Commanders?#OnePride pic.twitter.com/cfA68pBrps
— 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@LionsRoyalty) February 22, 2022
Personally, I am not a fan of this crest for a myriad of reasons but the biggest reason is that I am not a fan of pointing out that we have not won a championship since 1957. The Lions font would also have to be altered because it is awful and most fans would rather forget the WCF patch at this point.
Note: The Lions (then known as the Portsmouth Spartans) did not join the NFL until 1930 but they were technically founded in 1928, so that would have to be changed.
Nation, should the Detroit Lions add this crest similar to the Washington Commanders?
