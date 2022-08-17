Ever since the 1934 season, our Detroit Lions have hosted a game on Thanksgiving Day and though they do have a losing record in the 83 Turkey Day games they have been played in, it is a tradition that absolutely must remain intact.

Yet, there are some who believe that because the Lions are 37-44-2 on Thanksgiving Day that the game should be taken from them and it should either be given to another NFL franchise or passed around moving forward.

Should the Detroit Lions keep playing on Thanksgiving?

One person who believes the Detroit Lions should keep their annual Thanksgiving Day game is former Lions’ wide receiver, Nate Burelson.

As you will see in the video below, Burleson notes that when he played for the Lions, there were times when the team knew they were not going to the playoffs and the Thanksgiving Day game was like their Super Bowl.

“Every year, people are upset that they get to stare at a turkey, and they have to stare at the Lions,” Burleson said. “One, not every Detroit team is going to make the Super Bowl, so think about how they feel. There were a couple of times where I knew I wasn’t going to the postseason. That was my Super Bowl, so don’t take that away.”

“Secondly, there are some good Detroit teams,” Burleson continued. “There are a couple of years where we played well and we actually got the dub on Thanksgiving.”

“And it’s not a given if you pick another team that they’re gonna play well on Thanksgiving. Okay, I get it Detroit hasn’t done what everybody expected them to do after Barry Sanders left. It’s been tough, okay? A little bit of an uphill battle. But give us a handful of years. I would say 10 at the most. Now, if the Detroit Lions suck over the next decade, then maybe you can pull us off of the Thanksgiving schedule. But I wouldn’t say so, it’s part of it. Whether we win big or lose big, it’s still Detroit. Thanksgiving isn’t Thanksgiving without the Detroit Lions playing on Thanksgiving, you feel me?”

Nation, how would you feel if the NFL decided to take the Thanksgiving Day Game away from the Detroit Lions?

