Is offensive guard Logan Stenberg more valuable to the Detroit Lions if they trade him or should they put him on the 53-man roster?

Heading into the offseason, I said that Stenberg had a lot of work to do if he wanted to make the Lions’ 53-man roster out of training camp.

Well, Stenberg has played very well as of late and he has convinced me that he will be on the initial 53-man roster that has to be announced by Tuesday afternoon.

Should the Detroit Lions trade OG Logan Stenberg?

But could the Detroit Lions decide to trade Stenberg rather than keep him around for offensive line depth?

On Sunday, Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire suggested that Stenberg’s value has never been higher and that he may be worth more to another team than he is to the Lions.

From Lions Wire:

Guard Logan Stenberg is somewhere between No. 52 and 55 on the Lions roster order. He might make it, he might not. His value has never been higher, however; Stenberg had a phenomenal outing in the Lions’ second preseason game.

No. 71 will earn less than $1 million in 2022 and has another year remaining on his rookie contract. That makes him very attractive to a contending team in need of help on the interior offensive line. It’s never really worked for Stenberg in nearly three years in Detroit prior to the past 10 days or so. Stenberg is probably worth more to another team than he is to the Lions as the No. 9 OL on a team that could keep just eight.

Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions should try to trade Logan Stenberg or should they hold on to him as a depth piece? Personally, I think they should hold on to him unless a team is willing to overpay for him.

