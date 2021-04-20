SI reports Detroit Lions have had ‘several’ contacts with top OTs in 2021 NFL Draft

Sharing is caring!

It will not be long before we find out who the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, or if Lions GM Brad Holmes figures out a way to trade to the pick to the highest bidder.

But if the Lions do hold on to the No. 7 pick, and a couple of offensive tackles are still available, Holmes should not hesitate to pull the trigger.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the Lions have had ‘several’ contacts with offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater. Sewell and Slater are considered by most to be the top two offensive linemen in this cycle and either one would come in and start immediately for the Lions.

Nation, if the Lions are on the clock at No. 7 and Sewell and/or Slater are still available, what would you do?

The #Lions have had several contacts with OT'S Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater. Also they have had contact with LB Micah Parson. #Detroit Per Sports Illustrated #NFL #NFLDraft #nflrumors — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 20, 2021