The Detroit Red Wings today signed Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract with a 975K AAV. Lombardi was drafted in the fourth round at 113th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Lombardi is currently 19 and playing for the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League. He is in his second season with the Firebirds. Last year he finished with 18 goals and 41 assists for 59 points in 67 games. This season Lombardi is having a fantastic season as he ranks fourth in the whole league in points, with 44 trailing the league leader by nine points.

Amadeus this year has registered 21 goals and 23 assists as he is the team leader in goals, assists, and total points in only 31 games. The Firebirds currently are in fourth place out of five teams in their division; despite Lombardi’s incredible season, the team has struggled. It is not sure what the future will hold for Amadeus, especially for the rest of this season, but with those numbers, it’s something to be excited about for Red Wings fans.