The Detroit Red Wings have a major decision looming involving Simon Edvinsson, and it appears they have no shortage of potential trade partners if negotiations continue to stall. According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, at least 10 teams have expressed interest in acquiring the 23-year-old defenseman, including one of Detroit’s longtime Original Six rivals, the Boston Bruins.

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However, despite the growing number of interested teams, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is not ready to move on from Edvinsson. In fact, LeBrun’s latest report makes it clear that Detroit’s preference remains signing the restricted free agent to a new contract, even as a significant financial disagreement continues to keep the two sides apart.

Pierre LeBrun Reveals At Least 10 Teams Have Inquired About Simon Edvinsson

In a Thursday evening update on X, LeBrun reported that Boston is among a lengthy list of NHL teams interested in Edvinsson. As reported by TSN, the number of clubs that have contacted Detroit is believed to be at least 10.

According to LeBrun, Horcoff has consistently informed interested teams that his preference remains bringing Edvinsson back to Detroit. However, the insider cautioned that a trade becomes a more realistic possibility the longer the contract dispute continues.

Perhaps the most important part of LeBrun’s report involves Horcoff’s authority to negotiate. According to the insider, ownership has given Detroit’s interim GM full authority to finalize an extension with Edvinsson, meaning Horcoff has the power to reach an agreement if the two sides can find common ground.

That is an important development considering the uncertainty surrounding Detroit’s front office in recent months. While Horcoff is currently serving on an interim basis, the organization has apparently empowered him to make a substantial financial commitment to one of its most important young players.

Red Wings Have Made Multiple Contract Offers, But One Major Problem Remains

LeBrun also revealed that Detroit has presented Edvinsson with several different contract structures, including short-term, medium-term, and long-term agreements. Unfortunately, those efforts have yet to produce a breakthrough because a considerable disagreement remains over salary.

That detail is particularly important because it suggests the length of the contract is no longer the only obstacle preventing an agreement. The Red Wings have reportedly demonstrated flexibility regarding term, but the two sides remain separated by their respective assessments of Edvinsson’s financial value.

As we previously reported, Detroit recently adjusted its negotiating approach after initially favoring a shorter bridge agreement. The organization began presenting longer-term proposals in an effort to resolve a dispute that has already carried into the regular season.

The latest update reinforces the idea that Detroit is willing to consider multiple paths toward an agreement. However, unless Horcoff and Edvinsson’s representatives can close the financial gap, the presence of so many interested teams could eventually make a trade more appealing.

Boston Bruins Emerge as a Simon Edvinsson Trade Partner

The Bruins’ reported interest is especially noteworthy given the history between Boston and Detroit. Both organizations compete in the Atlantic Division, meaning a potential trade would involve the Red Wings sending a talented young defenseman to a team they must face regularly.

From Boston’s perspective, Edvinsson represents the type of player who could strengthen its defensive group immediately while also providing long-term value. At 6 feet, 6 inches tall, the former sixth overall draft pick possesses an appealing combination of size, mobility, and defensive ability that would make him attractive to numerous NHL organizations.

A recent Sportsnet examination of Detroit’s potential Edvinsson trade options also highlighted the difficult choices facing the Red Wings if they decide to explore moving the young defenseman. Detroit would need to determine whether an NHL-ready player, a promising prospect, or a larger package of assets could justify giving up someone with Edvinsson’s upside.

Still, it is important to distinguish an inquiry from a formal trade offer. LeBrun confirmed Boston’s interest and indicated that at least 10 clubs have checked on Edvinsson, but that does not mean Detroit has received acceptable offers or entered advanced negotiations with any particular team.

For the Red Wings, trading Edvinsson to a division rival would require especially careful consideration. Detroit would not only be losing a potential cornerstone of its defensive corps, but it could also be helping a direct competitor improve for years to come.

Shawn Horcoff Faces a Decision That Could Shape Detroit’s Future

The growing interest in Edvinsson places Horcoff in an increasingly difficult position, especially with Detroit already navigating uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin’s future. While the Red Wings have made it clear that retaining Edvinsson remains their priority, the number of teams monitoring his availability means Horcoff must also understand what the trade market might offer.

As we reported earlier this month, Horcoff previously acknowledged that the Red Wings did not expect Edvinsson to leave Detroit and return to Sweden while the contract negotiations remained unresolved. That development demonstrated just how complicated the situation had become before the regular season even began.

Edvinsson recorded nine goals and 25 points in 72 games last season, but his value extends well beyond the scoresheet. His ability to play significant minutes alongside Moritz Seider makes him an important part of Detroit’s plans to develop a dependable defensive foundation.

At just 23 years old, Edvinsson still has considerable room to grow, and defensemen with his physical tools are not easy to replace. That is why the Red Wings must consider more than the immediate financial implications of signing him to a substantial extension.

Horcoff also has to recognize that the growing list of interested teams reflects Edvinsson’s perceived value around the league. If other organizations are willing to explore acquiring him despite the potential cost of a new contract, Detroit must carefully consider whether allowing him to leave would create an even bigger problem.

Ten Interested Teams, But Detroit Still Holds the Cards

The most encouraging part of LeBrun’s report for Red Wings fans is that Horcoff has not abandoned the possibility of keeping Edvinsson in Detroit. Even with at least 10 teams reportedly expressing interest, the organization’s message remains that signing its young defenseman is the preferred outcome.

However, the longer Edvinsson remains unsigned, the more complicated the situation becomes for everyone involved. Detroit continues playing without one of its most important young defenders, while Horcoff faces increasing pressure to resolve a dispute that has already become a major distraction.

There is also the possibility that another organization eventually presents an offer that forces Detroit to reconsider its position. That scenario remains speculative, but the level of reported interest suggests Horcoff would have options if he ultimately concludes that a contract agreement is not realistic.

For now, the Red Wings are holding firm in their desire to keep Simon Edvinsson, but Pierre LeBrun’s latest report makes one thing abundantly clear. If Detroit cannot find a way to close the substantial salary gap, there are plenty of NHL teams waiting for an opportunity to acquire him, and at least one of them is a familiar rival in Boston.